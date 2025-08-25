Bulgarians Abroad Send Nearly 4.5 Million Euros Daily to Homeland

August 25, 2025
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Abroad Send Nearly 4.5 Million Euros Daily to Homeland

Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a major role in supporting the country’s economy through remittances, sending nearly 4.5 million euros daily. According to the latest data, a total of 811 million euros were transferred to Bulgaria in the first half of 2025. Following a record 420.6 million euros in the first quarter, the second quarter saw a slight drop to 390.8 million euros. Compared to the same period last year, the overall remittances rose by 69.2 million euros, though the second-quarter increase was modest, only 2.9 million euros above the April–June 2024 level.

The bulk of these funds - over 100 million euros - originated from three major countries: the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. These three alone contributed more than half of all remittances, totaling 439.5 million euros, which represents 54.17 percent of the overall transfers. The largest share came from the USA at 149.6 million euros, followed closely by Germany with 146.7 million euros, and the UK at 143.2 million euros.

Other notable contributors include Bulgarians working in Spain, who sent 78.4 million euros, and those in the Czech Republic, who transferred 35 million euros. Smaller but still significant amounts were sent from Belgium (30.5 million euros), Greece (26.5 million euros), and Austria (23.7 million euros). The top 10 sending countries also include Canada and Italy, with 22.4 and 18.6 million euros respectively. Additionally, emigrants in France, Turkey, Switzerland, and Denmark have each sent over 10 million euros since the start of 2025.

The Bulgarian National Bank notes that transfers in the second quarter fell across the top 10 countries, a decline attributed largely to seasonal returns of emigrants to their hometowns during the summer months. Despite this temporary dip, the overall trend confirms that Bulgarian communities abroad remain a key source of financial support for families and the national economy.

