Two Women Drown on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast

Two women lost their lives in separate drowning incidents along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast.

The first victim, a 56-year-old woman from Sofia, drowned around 12:50 p.m. while swimming at the unprotected section of “Dolphin” beach near Ahtopol.

Shortly after, at approximately 1:20 p.m., a 72-year-old tourist from Finland, who had arrived in Bulgaria on August 16, died in the sea at the southern beach in Pomorie.

In both instances, the bodies were transported to the Forensic Medicine department of the University Hospital in Burgas for autopsy. Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedies.