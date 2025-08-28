Worker Dies Following Severe Burns at Bulgarian Arms Plant in Kazanlak

A 53-year-old excavator operator at the Arsenal arms plant in Kazanlak has died following severe injuries sustained in an on-site accident.

The man was rushed to the Burn Clinic at St. George University Hospital in Plovdiv after the incident on Wednesday, August 20, at approximately 11:15 a.m. Despite two days of intensive treatment, he could not be saved.

According to preliminary reports, the excavator he was operating caught fire while he was moving waste materials within the armory grounds. Eyewitnesses said the worker was trapped in the cabin and unable to escape before it was engulfed in flames.

The victim suffered burns covering more than half of his body and was in critical condition upon arrival at the specialized clinic. In a statement, Arsenal management initially described the injuries as superficial burns.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched, with the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor's Office leading inquiries. Experts have been appointed, and witnesses are being interviewed to determine the exact circumstances of the tragic accident.

The Arsenal plant in Kazanlak is a major Bulgarian defense manufacturer specializing in weapons, munitions, and military equipment. It operates industrial facilities for production, maintenance, and testing, serving both domestic and international markets.