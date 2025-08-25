Precision Meets Opportunity: Intuitive Surgical Begins Production in Bulgaria

American medical technology giant Intuitive Surgical, recognized worldwide for its DaVinci and Ion surgical systems, has commenced production of endoscopes at its newly built facility in Parvomay, located in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv region. Three years after announcing a €42 million investment to establish a local production base, the company has already begun producing its first endoscopes - commonly referred to as the “eyes” of surgical robots. In the near future, more than 70% of the endoscopes for Intuitive’s surgical systems are expected to be manufactured in Parvomay, marking Bulgaria’s entry into a rapidly expanding global market.

Intuitive Surgical formally registered “Intuitive Surgical Bulgaria” in 2022 with an initial capital of BGN 200,000, later increased multiple times to almost BGN 113.5 million. The company acquired land in southern Parvomay, expanding over time to a total of 220 acres. Construction of the production facility began two years ago and was recently completed. The factory is already producing 3D endoscopes, aiming to strengthen the company’s global portfolio in minimally invasive surgical technologies. Stoyan Stoyanov, Senior Director of Operations for Bulgaria, confirmed that future plans include production of complex optical components and integrated devices.

The Parvomay plant currently employs over 110 people, with capacity to expand to 300. Globally, Intuitive Surgical has over 16,000 employees and maintains production sites in Germany, the United States, Mexico, and China.

The current facility represents the initial stage of a broader development plan in Bulgaria. Stoyanov noted that the base occupies roughly 17 decares, while the entire landholding spans 220 decares, offering room for future expansion and operational flexibility. Additional infrastructure, including a parking lot and bus stop, is being constructed to accommodate the growing workforce. The site’s size, strategic location, infrastructure, and access to qualified labor were key factors in choosing Parvomay, he explained, adding that Bulgaria has a long-standing tradition in medical device and optical manufacturing.

A central component of the Bulgarian operation is its local workforce. The company aims to reach 150 employees by the end of the year. Production is highly manual due to the extremely precise nature of the components, often measured in millimeters, and the need for a calm, low-stress working environment. While automation is limited at this stage, Stoyanov confirmed that the company plans to gradually integrate precise automation and AI-driven processes to enhance efficiency while maintaining quality and safety standards.

Globally, the market for Intuitive Surgical’s technologies continues to expand. For the financial year ending June 2025, the company reported revenue of .14 billion, up nearly 0 million from the previous year, with a market capitalization exceeding 0 billion. The Parvomay facility positions Bulgaria as an integral part of this growth, highlighting the country’s potential in high-tech medical manufacturing.

