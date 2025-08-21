Safety Failures Exposed: How Neglected Gear Led to a Child’s Death on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria: Safety Failures Exposed: How Neglected Gear Led to a Child’s Death on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

New information continues to surface about the fatal accident in Nessebar, where an 8-year-old child died after falling from a parasailing attraction. The Burgas District Court has already remanded in custody the sailor who fastened the child’s damaged harness, along with the man considered to be the informal manager of the water facility. The captain of the boat towing the parachute, however, was released on bail, sparking questions about responsibility and oversight.

The captain’s defense attorney, Vanya Radieva, explained in an interview for BNT that her client had neither technical nor organizational duties connected to the parasailing equipment. According to her, his only responsibility was to ensure the safety and navigation of the boat itself. “He was the captain, nothing more. I was never provided with a clear job description to show otherwise,” Radieva said. She insisted that his involvement ended at steering the vessel, with no authority over the maintenance of harnesses or the conduct of the attraction.

The lawyer pointed out that during the court hearing photos were shown, and from her own observation, the harness belts did not appear visibly torn. Instead, she described them as slightly twisted on one side, with a small protruding piece near the point of attachment. She noted that both belts failed simultaneously in the same area. Radieva emphasized that the investigation remains in its initial stages and that expert examinations will be crucial in determining how the accident occurred.

Under the legal framework, responsibility for passenger safety rests with the concessionaires and tenants of beach attractions. Regulations stipulate that a parasailing crew must include both a captain and an instructor, yet in this case, there was no parasailing instructor on board. Despite strengthened controls in recent years, the lack of compliance raises serious concerns.

Beyond the courtroom, attention has turned to the state of the equipment itself. Cave rescue specialist Orlin Atanasov revealed that the same ropes in Nessebar showed visible wear as early as last year. According to him, a friend from Pleven, who had taken part in the attraction with his daughter, noticed torn ropes during their flight. Atanasov added that the equipment had been exposed to harsh sun and saltwater for extended periods, which he believes indicates long-term neglect. He further criticized the use of an inadequate carabiner, allegedly purchased from an ordinary hardware store rather than sourced from certified suppliers.

Paraglider Sotir Lazarkov echoed these concerns, stressing that harnesses and related equipment must be replaced every one to three years, depending on usage. He argued that the harness in Nessebar likely lacked certified materials such as proper thread, webbing, and buckles. Lazarkov insisted that careful inspections are essential to identify frayed seams, worn belts, or buckles showing signs of deterioration. According to him, any such signs should immediately trigger replacement. The cost of new certified equipment, he added, is relatively modest compared to the risk of fatal consequences.

