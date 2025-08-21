Sunny Beach ATV Crash: Driver Nikola Burgazliev, Son of Police Officers, Leaves Mother Clinically Dead and Child in Critical Condition

On August 14, a severe accident occurred in the Sunny Beach resort when an 18-year-old, Nikola Burgazliev, lost control of an electric ATV and struck six pedestrians on a sidewalk. Among those affected were 35-year-old Hristina Zdravkova, her 4-year-old son Martin, and two nieces of her husband, aged 6 and 12. A nearby 49-year-old hotel employee was also hit. The incident took place as Nikola attempted to avoid an oncoming car, diverting the ATV onto the sidewalk, where he collided with the pedestrians.

Hristina Zdravkova’s condition has deteriorated sharply, and she has fallen into clinical death, with her heart and brain no longer functioning, according to family reports on social media. Her 4-year-old son Martin remains in critical condition at the University Hospital in Burgas, with doctors continuing an intensive fight to save his life. The hotel employee and the two children survived and are recovering at home, while Hristina’s older 9-year-old son witnessed the crash but was unharmed.

Medical teams performed multiple operations on Zdravkova, yet her condition worsened day by day. Dr. Svetoslav Todorov, Deputy Director of UMBAL-Burgas, confirmed that both mother and child are still in the anesthesiology and intensive care unit under life-threatening conditions. He also highlighted the danger posed by individual electric vehicles, noting that accidents involving electric ATVs or scooters can lead to severe injuries, especially when helmets and safety measures are ignored.

The legal proceedings surrounding the case have stirred public concern. The court initially released Nikola under house arrest, a decision that has caused outrage among the victims’ relatives, who suspect leniency due to the young man’s parents being police officers. A renewed alcohol and drug test is planned, as Nikola voluntarily provided a delayed blood sample that was sent to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. On August 22, the court will review the house arrest measure in the second instance, coinciding with a protest organized by relatives and citizens demanding a fair trial. Supporters of Nikola have also announced a counter-protest at the same location and time.

The investigation was transferred from the Nessebar Regional Unit to the Regional Investigation Service in Sunny Beach by the order of Burgas District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev. Nikola is currently charged with causing medium bodily harm, and the District Prosecutor’s Office is pursuing accountability for the serious injuries sustained by the victims.

Dr. Todorov responded to public concern over emergency medical services, emphasizing that ambulances in Burgas are fully equipped with oxygen, defibrillators, and other critical emergency tools. He pointed out that negative public opinions about the medical profession often arise from misinformation or misunderstanding, stressing that medical personnel follow strict protocols in critical situations and that the staff is fully committed to the care of patients like Zdravkova and Martin.