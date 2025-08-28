Bulgaria to Maintain Oil and Gas Projects While Upholding Environmental Standards

Bulgaria should continue pursuing its oil and gas projects while strictly adhering to environmental legislation, the Ministry of Energy has stated. This response comes after Greenpeace urged the country to halt all oil and gas operations in the Black Sea.

Environmental groups, including Greenpeace and Skytruth, have highlighted the presence of around 170 oil and ship fuel stains in the Black Sea over the past year, detected through satellite imagery.

The Ministry clarified that, currently, natural gas is extracted only from the Galata field within Bulgarian waters, and there is no active oil production. Therefore, the ministry emphasized, the oil patches identified are not linked to drilling activities or pipelines.

Bulgaria relies heavily on imports, consuming approximately 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 4 million tonnes of oil annually. Developing new deposits, the ministry noted, would help reduce this dependence.

At the same time, Bulgaria is actively investing in renewable energy and enhancing energy efficiency, which the ministry described as central to the country’s sustainable energy strategy.