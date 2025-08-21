Strategic EU-US Trade Deal Brings 15% Tariff on Key Sectors, Wine Talks Continue

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:32
Bulgaria: Strategic EU-US Trade Deal Brings 15% Tariff on Key Sectors, Wine Talks Continue

European exports of cars and pharmaceuticals to the United States will now face a 15 percent customs duty, according to a joint statement outlining the trade agreement between Washington and Brussels, AFP reported.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU Commissioner for Trade, described the pact as a “serious, strategic agreement” and emphasized the broad range of sectors that will benefit, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and logging. He stressed that the EU fully supports the deal.

However, Sefcovic noted that negotiations fell short in securing reduced duties for certain European exports, specifically wines and spirits. “Unfortunately, we failed here,” he said during a press conference, adding that these markets are not permanently closed and talks on these products will continue.

The agreement reflects a strategic effort to regulate trade across multiple high-value industries while leaving room for further negotiation on contested sectors, highlighting the ongoing dialogue between the EU and the United States.

