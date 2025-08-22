Sofia Marathon 2025 Earns Global Recognition with World Athletics Label

August 22, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Sofia Marathon 2025 Earns Global Recognition with World Athletics Label

The Wizz Air Sofia Marathon has once again received global recognition, after the World Athletics Organization officially confirmed its status as part of the World Athletics Label Road Races. This acknowledgment places the marathon among the most prestigious road races worldwide and affirms both Sofia’s position as a major sports destination and the professionalism behind the event’s organization.

The 2025 edition will mark the 42nd consecutive year of the marathon, scheduled for October 11 and 12. Over the decades, the Sofia Marathon has grown into the largest sporting event of the Bulgarian capital, attracting both elite international runners and thousands of enthusiasts from Bulgaria and abroad. Organizers emphasize that securing the World Athletics label further raises the marathon’s profile on the global sports calendar.

This is an important recognition for Sofia as host city of the capital’s biggest sporting event, as well as proof of the quality of the organization,” said Anatoli Iliev, chief organizer from the Association Sport in Leisure. His comments underline the significance of the recognition not only for the marathon itself but also for Sofia’s visibility on the world stage.

The ambition to expand the race’s international presence is also shared by the newly appointed sports director, Militsa Mircheva, who took up the role in April. As one of Bulgaria’s leading athletes, she expressed confidence that the label and the continuous efforts of the organizing team will make the Sofia Marathon even more appealing to members of the global elite. “This achievement is expected to attract an increasing number of runners from all over the world,” Mircheva stated.

Registration for the 2025 marathon is already underway, with participants able to sign up through the official website www.sofiamarathon.bg. Regular registration remains open until September 20, while the final opportunity to join the race will be available at an adjusted price until September 30. Organizers encourage early registration, given the growing interest and the limited time before the closing of applications.

The return of the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon with the World Athletics Road Race Label once again confirms the event’s importance not only to Bulgaria’s sporting calendar but also to the international community of professional and amateur runners. This year’s edition promises to further strengthen its reputation as one of the region’s most prominent long-distance races.

