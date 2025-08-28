Greeks Boost Travel to Bulgaria with Spa, Ski, and Religious Tourism

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront
Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria
Greek tourists continue to show a steady interest in Bulgaria, with travel combining both leisure and religious motives. According to tour operators, the easing of cross-border travel has further encouraged this trend, making Bulgaria an increasingly attractive destination for visitors from the south.
A recent analysis by the Institute for Marketing and Analysis at the Ministry of Tourism highlights that nearly one million Greek citizens have visited Bulgaria in the past two years. Most of these trips were timed around public holidays, with many opting for short spa retreats or visits to coastal cities along the Black Sea.
Religious and cultural tourism also plays a significant role. Organized bus tours to monasteries and churches remain a popular choice, especially among groups. During the colder months, ski resorts such as Bansko and Pamporovo are a major draw, while in recent years spa towns like Velingrad and Hisarya have been gaining attention as well.
At the same time, Greeks are known to favor European destinations like Germany, France, Austria, and the Netherlands for their travels. Over the last year, good flight connections, diverse cultural attractions, and affordable prices have also increased interest in trips to Poland and the Czech Republic.
With Bulgaria now a member of Schengen, travel has become more convenient. Tourists from Greece no longer face long delays at the border, which, according to travel agencies, has further boosted short visits and weekend breaks in Bulgarian destinations.
