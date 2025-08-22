From Sunshine to Thunderstorms - What to Expect Across Bulgaria on Friday

Across Bulgaria, conditions will change notably through the day. Winds will pick up and shift direction, while showers and thunderstorms are expected to move gradually from west to east in the afternoon hours on Friday. In some areas, hail may accompany the storms. Daytime highs will range between 28°C and 31°C in the western regions, reaching up to 37°C across the Upper Thracian Plain and Ludogorie. In Sofia, temperatures will hold around 29°C.

The morning and midday will bring mostly sunny skies, though by the afternoon cloud cover will increase in places. Toward evening, showers and thunder are forecast for the northern parts of the coastline. Winds will blow from the south at a moderate pace. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 30°C. The sea water will remain warm, at 26–27°C, with wave height expected at 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

Weather will be unstable across much of the mountain ranges. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in many areas, with a risk of hail. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will reach around 22°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about 16°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology