From Sunshine to Thunderstorms - What to Expect Across Bulgaria on Friday

Bulgaria to Maintain Oil and Gas Projects While Upholding Environmental Standards
Bulgaria should continue pursuing its oil and gas projects while strictly adhering to environmental legislation, the Ministry of Energy has stated
Across Bulgaria, conditions will change notably through the day. Winds will pick up and shift direction, while showers and thunderstorms are expected to move gradually from west to east in the afternoon hours on Friday. In some areas, hail may accompany the storms. Daytime highs will range between 28°C and 31°C in the western regions, reaching up to 37°C across the Upper Thracian Plain and Ludogorie. In Sofia, temperatures will hold around 29°C.
The morning and midday will bring mostly sunny skies, though by the afternoon cloud cover will increase in places. Toward evening, showers and thunder are forecast for the northern parts of the coastline. Winds will blow from the south at a moderate pace. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 30°C. The sea water will remain warm, at 26–27°C, with wave height expected at 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
Weather will be unstable across much of the mountain ranges. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in many areas, with a risk of hail. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will reach around 22°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about 16°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations
Thursday, August 21, in Bulgaria will be marked by predominantly sunny weather
The municipality of Strelcha has implemented a series of preventive measures to curb the spread of Bluetongue disease among ruminants in the region
The wildfire in Pirin, which broke out near the village of Ilindentsi, has been contained, but authorities caution that it is not yet fully extinguished
On Tuesday, August 20, the weather across Bulgaria will be calm and largely sunny
Efforts to fully put out the fire in the Pirin Mountains are still underway
