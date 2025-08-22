From Sunshine to Thunderstorms - What to Expect Across Bulgaria on Friday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:07
Bulgaria: From Sunshine to Thunderstorms - What to Expect Across Bulgaria on Friday

Across Bulgaria, conditions will change notably through the day. Winds will pick up and shift direction, while showers and thunderstorms are expected to move gradually from west to east in the afternoon hours on Friday. In some areas, hail may accompany the storms. Daytime highs will range between 28°C and 31°C in the western regions, reaching up to 37°C across the Upper Thracian Plain and Ludogorie. In Sofia, temperatures will hold around 29°C.

The morning and midday will bring mostly sunny skies, though by the afternoon cloud cover will increase in places. Toward evening, showers and thunder are forecast for the northern parts of the coastline. Winds will blow from the south at a moderate pace. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 30°C. The sea water will remain warm, at 26–27°C, with wave height expected at 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

Weather will be unstable across much of the mountain ranges. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in many areas, with a risk of hail. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will reach around 22°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about 16°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Maintain Oil and Gas Projects While Upholding Environmental Standards

Bulgaria should continue pursuing its oil and gas projects while strictly adhering to environmental legislation, the Ministry of Energy has stated

Business » Energy | August 22, 2025, Friday // 23:00

ChatGPT said: Greeks Boost Travel to Bulgaria with Spa, Ski, and Religious Tourism

Greek tourists continue to show a steady interest in Bulgaria, with travel combining both leisure and religious motives

Business » Tourism | August 22, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:14

Bulgaria’s Southern Coast Sees Four Incidents in a Day: Three Fatal Drownings and Child in Critical Condition

Four serious incidents occurred in a single day along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 14:02

Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers

The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 13:37

Bulgaria: New Highway Set to Open by Mid-September

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov announced that the "Europe" highway is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the middle of next month

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 12:00
More from Environment

Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers

The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 13:37

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny and Hot on August 21

Thursday, August 21, in Bulgaria will be marked by predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02

Bulgaria: Strelcha Takes Precautionary Steps Against Bluetongue Disease

The municipality of Strelcha has implemented a series of preventive measures to curb the spread of Bluetongue disease among ruminants in the region

Society » Environment | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 14:36

Bulgaria: Fire in Pirin Near Ilindentsi Still Not Fully Extinguished

The wildfire in Pirin, which broke out near the village of Ilindentsi, has been contained, but authorities caution that it is not yet fully extinguished

Society » Environment | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Sunny Weather to Prevail Across Bulgaria on August 20

On Tuesday, August 20, the weather across Bulgaria will be calm and largely sunny

Society » Environment | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

Firefighting Efforts Continue in Pirin as Other Blazes Across Bulgaria Are Contained

Efforts to fully put out the fire in the Pirin Mountains are still underway

Society » Environment | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34
