Bulgaria’s Southern Coast Sees Four Incidents in a Day: Three Fatal Drownings and Child in Critical Condition

Four serious incidents occurred in a single day along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, leaving three people dead and a child in critical condition. Authorities from regional police departments in Sozopol, Primorsko, Nessebar, and Tsarevo are handling the separate cases.

The first tragedy was reported near the Kavatsi-South campsite in Sozopol, where the body of a 72-year-old woman from Sofia was found. A few hours later, another fatality followed in Primorsko. On the town’s north beach, rescue teams retrieved the body of a 35-year-old tourist from the Czech Republic, who had arrived in Bulgaria on August 16.

A third incident unfolded in Sunny Beach, where lifeguards managed to pull a 13-year-old girl from Moldova out of the water. The child suffered a panic attack accompanied by seizures and was rushed to UMBAL-Burgas. She is now in intensive care, placed on artificial respiration, with doctors describing her condition as critical and life-threatening.

The day’s fourth case was recorded on Silistar Beach, in an unguarded section. A 41-year-old man from Sofia drowned there before any help could reach him.

All four incidents highlight the dangers along the coast, particularly in unguarded zones and during high tourist activity, with local authorities now investigating the circumstances surrounding each case.