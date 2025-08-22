Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers

August 21, 2025, Thursday
The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations. The funds will be used to provide equipment and supplies for volunteer formations, municipalities, and the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection.

Minister of Social Affairs Borislav Gutsanov presented the project, emphasizing that the resources will allow for the purchase of fire extinguishers, protective clothing, boats, and specialized equipment for flood response. The project is financed through the Human Resources Development Program of the ministry.

Gutsanov highlighted the dedication of volunteers, noting that many operate without proper equipment but continue to help, calling them heroes. He underlined the state’s responsibility to ensure their safety, adding that drones and other necessary gear will be acquired by the end of the year to support disaster response.

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, head of the Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate, welcomed the funding, stressing that the new equipment will enhance operational efficiency and reduce damage from fires. He provided an overview of the current resources: over 3,500 volunteers across 250 formations, six drones for monitoring large or inaccessible areas, and contracts for 37 heavy-duty fire trucks with 8,000-liter capacities, 127 medium-duty trucks carrying 3,000–4,000 liters of water, and 120 light-duty pick-ups equipped with high-pressure extinguishing systems. Dzhartov also noted that 70 fires had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Yasen Tsvetkov, chairman of the National Association of Volunteers, affirmed the continued close coordination with the fire department. He described the collaboration as essential, particularly during what he termed an extremely challenging period in recent years, and stressed the importance of being fully prepared for future emergencies.

