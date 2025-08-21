Bulgaria: New Highway Set to Open by Mid-September

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov announced that the "Europe" highway is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the middle of next month. Today, he visited the site to inspect the final works, accompanied by Nikolay Nankov, chairman of the relevant parliamentary committee and representative of the political party GERB.

The highway, part of the trans-European transport network, spans a total of 63 kilometers. It begins at the Kalotina border crossing with Serbia and is integrated into the northern expressway, which connects to the Trakia and Hemus highways, facilitating smooth traffic flow across the network.

Minister Ivanov highlighted the quality of the construction work, emphasizing that consistent management and fulfillment of public commitments have produced tangible results. “This is one of the first fully completed highways to be opened this year,” he stated. “In addition, the Hemus highway section between the Boaza and Germantsi substations is also scheduled to open by the end of September, meaning two major highways will be operational this year.”

He added that prioritizing essential infrastructure projects, some of which had been delayed for four years, demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing citizens with the convenience and connectivity they deserve. “When there is political will and proper management, the results are evident,” Ivanov said, underscoring the importance of delivering long-awaited infrastructure to the public.