Bulgaria: New Highway Set to Open by Mid-September

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: New Highway Set to Open by Mid-September @Wikimedia Commons

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov announced that the "Europe" highway is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the middle of next month. Today, he visited the site to inspect the final works, accompanied by Nikolay Nankov, chairman of the relevant parliamentary committee and representative of the political party GERB.

The highway, part of the trans-European transport network, spans a total of 63 kilometers. It begins at the Kalotina border crossing with Serbia and is integrated into the northern expressway, which connects to the Trakia and Hemus highways, facilitating smooth traffic flow across the network.

Minister Ivanov highlighted the quality of the construction work, emphasizing that consistent management and fulfillment of public commitments have produced tangible results. “This is one of the first fully completed highways to be opened this year,” he stated. “In addition, the Hemus highway section between the Boaza and Germantsi substations is also scheduled to open by the end of September, meaning two major highways will be operational this year.

He added that prioritizing essential infrastructure projects, some of which had been delayed for four years, demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing citizens with the convenience and connectivity they deserve. “When there is political will and proper management, the results are evident,” Ivanov said, underscoring the importance of delivering long-awaited infrastructure to the public.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, europe, highway

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Maintain Oil and Gas Projects While Upholding Environmental Standards

Bulgaria should continue pursuing its oil and gas projects while strictly adhering to environmental legislation, the Ministry of Energy has stated

Business » Energy | August 22, 2025, Friday // 23:00

ChatGPT said: Greeks Boost Travel to Bulgaria with Spa, Ski, and Religious Tourism

Greek tourists continue to show a steady interest in Bulgaria, with travel combining both leisure and religious motives

Business » Tourism | August 22, 2025, Friday // 23:00

From Sunshine to Thunderstorms - What to Expect Across Bulgaria on Friday

Across Bulgaria, conditions will change notably through the day

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:07

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:14

Bulgaria’s Southern Coast Sees Four Incidents in a Day: Three Fatal Drownings and Child in Critical Condition

Four serious incidents occurred in a single day along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 14:02

Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers

The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 13:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

From Sunshine to Thunderstorms - What to Expect Across Bulgaria on Friday

Across Bulgaria, conditions will change notably through the day

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:07

Bulgaria’s Southern Coast Sees Four Incidents in a Day: Three Fatal Drownings and Child in Critical Condition

Four serious incidents occurred in a single day along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 14:02

Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers

The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 13:37

Severe Chest Trauma Confirmed in 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death During Nessebar Parasailing Accident

A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:13

Buffalo Herd Triggers Road Accident in Sofia, Woman Injured

A traffic accident in Sofia was caused by a herd of buffalo that suddenly appeared on the road

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:09

Another One: Teen Injured in Sunny Beach Water Attraction Accident

A 16-year-old boy from Sofia was injured in an accident with a water attraction in Sunny Beach after falling from an inflatable “floating mattress” towed by a boat

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria