Severe Chest Trauma Confirmed in 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death During Nessebar Parasailing Accident

A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar. Dr. Galina Mileva, head of the Forensic Medicine Department at University Hospital-Burgas, shared the findings with bTV. An autopsy was carried out, and all documentation connected to the case has been secured.

The incident occurred on Monday shortly after 1:00 p.m. on South Beach in Nessebar, when the rope towing the child broke, causing him to fall from approximately 50 meters into the water. Authorities have conducted inspections of the site, the parasailing equipment, and the motorboat, while witnesses have also been questioned.

Today, the Burgas District Court is reviewing the detention measures for the three individuals involved in the case. Prosecutors have indicated that they will request permanent detention for the accused. The three are currently being investigated under Article 123, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, concerning causing death through negligent conduct in a high-risk activity.

Authorities are also expected to determine whether the amusement park’s operations complied with existing regulations, which could influence further legal proceedings.

Former Deputy Minister of Tourism Branimir Botev commented on the tragedy, noting that Bulgaria often responds to incidents only after they occur, describing the country as one of “normative fetishism.” He criticized the administrative complexity imposed by the Ministry of Tourism since its establishment in 2014, arguing that the layers of regulation can be overwhelming and are not always effective in preventing accidents.

Botev emphasized the need for proactive measures, including consistent staff training, permanent qualifications, and clear personal and technical responsibilities. He also highlighted the importance of daily oversight of concessionaires, warning that the delegation of duties to subcontractors often blurs accountability. According to him, the ultimate responsibility lies with the Ministry of Tourism, which should ensure proper regulation and enforcement to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

