Israel: IDF Controls 75% of Gaza, Hits 10,000 Targets, Calls 60,000 Reserves

Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive, Mobilizes 50,000 Reservists
Israel is preparing a major offensive in Gaza City, with plans to mobilize roughly 50,000 reservists, according to military officials
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists, strikes on approximately 10,000 terror targets and establishment of control corridors so as to create conditions to intensify pressure on Hamas. It also said that 60,000 reserve orders were issued on Wednesday.
Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said, that operational control of over approximately 75% of Gaza, thereby striking Hamas' capabilities and terrorist infrastructure, degrading its chain of command, and allowing the IDF to expand operations. It also claimed the elimination of about 2,000 terrorists, including senior Hamas commanders responsible for planning and executing attacks against Israel.
As per the IDF, approx. 10,000 terror targets were struck from the air, land and sea, thereby dismantling Hamas' military infrastructure, weapons depots, and underground networks.
Other actions include the establishment of the "Morag" and "Magen Oz" control corridors, as the IDF divisions operate simultaneously across Gaza, dismantling terror tunnels, eliminating terrorist cells, and neutralising Hamas strongholds above and below ground.
IDF said in its statement that these actions created the conditions for the IDF to intensify pressure on Hamas, strike its remaining capabilities, and lay the groundwork for the next stages of the operation.
On Wednesday in a statement issued by the IDF on Telegram, the Defence forces said that for the next phase of Operation "Gideon's Chariot", 60,000 reserve orders were issued on Wednesday morning. "In addition, 20,000 reservists who have already been called up will receive a notice extending their current orders", the statement said.
This decision was made after in-depth discussions and approved by Israel's Ministry of Defence, the statement further noted.
Times of Israel, citing Israeli officials, had mentioned that Operation Gideon's Chariots would see the IDF "conquering" Gaza and retaining the territory; moving the Palestinian civilian population toward the south of the Strip; attacking Hamas; and preventing the terror group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies.
Source: ANI
