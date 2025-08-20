Israel: IDF Controls 75% of Gaza, Hits 10,000 Targets, Calls 60,000 Reserves

World | Author: ANI |August 21, 2025, Thursday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Israel: IDF Controls 75% of Gaza, Hits 10,000 Targets, Calls 60,000 Reserves

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists, strikes on approximately 10,000 terror targets and establishment of control corridors so as to create conditions to intensify pressure on Hamas. It also said that 60,000 reserve orders were issued on Wednesday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said, that operational control of over approximately 75% of Gaza, thereby striking Hamas' capabilities and terrorist infrastructure, degrading its chain of command, and allowing the IDF to expand operations. It also claimed the elimination of about 2,000 terrorists, including senior Hamas commanders responsible for planning and executing attacks against Israel.

As per the IDF, approx. 10,000 terror targets were struck from the air, land and sea, thereby dismantling Hamas' military infrastructure, weapons depots, and underground networks.

Other actions include the establishment of the "Morag" and "Magen Oz" control corridors, as the IDF divisions operate simultaneously across Gaza, dismantling terror tunnels, eliminating terrorist cells, and neutralising Hamas strongholds above and below ground.

IDF said in its statement that these actions created the conditions for the IDF to intensify pressure on Hamas, strike its remaining capabilities, and lay the groundwork for the next stages of the operation.

On Wednesday in a statement issued by the IDF on Telegram, the Defence forces said that for the next phase of Operation "Gideon's Chariot", 60,000 reserve orders were issued on Wednesday morning. "In addition, 20,000 reservists who have already been called up will receive a notice extending their current orders", the statement said.

This decision was made after in-depth discussions and approved by Israel's Ministry of Defence, the statement further noted.

Times of Israel, citing Israeli officials, had mentioned that Operation Gideon's Chariots would see the IDF "conquering" Gaza and retaining the territory; moving the Palestinian civilian population toward the south of the Strip; attacking Hamas; and preventing the terror group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies. 

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, IDF, Israel

Related Articles:

Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive, Mobilizes 50,000 Reservists

Israel is preparing a major offensive in Gaza City, with plans to mobilize roughly 50,000 reservists, according to military officials

World | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 10:45

A Question of Humanity: The Bond Between an Injured Gazan Pharmacist and a French Doctor

Just over a month later, on 31 July, Bashar became 1 of 5 patients medically evacuated from Gaza to France. Now receiving care in hospital in Rennes, in northwestern France, doctors are trying to save his leg.

World | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated in Khan Yunis

Israeli forces on Monday said they have eliminated an armed terrorist cell in the 'Old Cemetery' area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza

World | August 18, 2025, Monday // 14:01

The Conscience of Humanity Is Being Tested in Gaza

President Erdoğan condemned the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling Israel’s attacks a policy of collective punishment and genocide, and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire

World | August 15, 2025, Friday // 18:18

Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike as Global Support for Palestinian Statehood Expands

Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

World | August 11, 2025, Monday // 11:06

Bulgaria Urges Immediate Release of Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

Bulgaria has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas under what it describes as inhumane conditions

Politics » Diplomacy | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Strategic EU-US Trade Deal Brings 15% Tariff on Key Sectors, Wine Talks Continue

European exports of cars and pharmaceuticals to the United States will now face a 15 percent customs duty

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:32

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:14

Italy Arrests Ukrainian National Linked to 2022 Nord Stream Explosions

Italian police have detained a Ukrainian national suspected of taking part in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 15:23

Trump Invested Over USD 100 Million in Bonds Since Taking Office

Financial disclosures released by the US Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday show that President Donald Trump has purchased more than USD 100 million worth of corporate and municipal bonds since returning to the White House

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 14:19

European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has endorsed a proposal for postwar security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to respond within 24 hours if Russia launched a renewed attack

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:03

Phone Talk Between Erdoğan and Putin Highlights Turkey’s Role in Peace Efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation focused on recent developments in international diplomacy and bilateral ties

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria