Phone Talk Between Erdoğan and Putin Highlights Turkey’s Role in Peace Efforts

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Phone Talk Between Erdoğan and Putin Highlights Turkey’s Role in Peace Efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation focused on recent developments in international diplomacy and bilateral ties.

The leaders reviewed the outcomes of the Alaska Summit and discussed the state of Türkiye-Russia relations, with particular attention to trade matters. Erdoğan emphasized that he is closely monitoring the peace process and reiterated that Türkiye has consistently worked toward a fair and lasting resolution since the onset of the conflict. He underlined that Türkiye supports efforts to achieve enduring peace through the involvement of all relevant parties.

Putin highlighted the Istanbul Process and expressed gratitude to Erdoğan for Türkiye’s role in facilitating negotiations and hosting peace talks. Both leaders agreed on the ongoing importance of maintaining open channels of communication between their countries.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

More from World

Strategic EU-US Trade Deal Brings 15% Tariff on Key Sectors, Wine Talks Continue

European exports of cars and pharmaceuticals to the United States will now face a 15 percent customs duty

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:32

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:14

Italy Arrests Ukrainian National Linked to 2022 Nord Stream Explosions

Italian police have detained a Ukrainian national suspected of taking part in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 15:23

Trump Invested Over USD 100 Million in Bonds Since Taking Office

Financial disclosures released by the US Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday show that President Donald Trump has purchased more than USD 100 million worth of corporate and municipal bonds since returning to the White House

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 14:19

Israel: IDF Controls 75% of Gaza, Hits 10,000 Targets, Calls 60,000 Reserves

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has endorsed a proposal for postwar security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to respond within 24 hours if Russia launched a renewed attack

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:03
