Phone Talk Between Erdoğan and Putin Highlights Turkey’s Role in Peace Efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation focused on recent developments in international diplomacy and bilateral ties.

The leaders reviewed the outcomes of the Alaska Summit and discussed the state of Türkiye-Russia relations, with particular attention to trade matters. Erdoğan emphasized that he is closely monitoring the peace process and reiterated that Türkiye has consistently worked toward a fair and lasting resolution since the onset of the conflict. He underlined that Türkiye supports efforts to achieve enduring peace through the involvement of all relevant parties.

Putin highlighted the Istanbul Process and expressed gratitude to Erdoğan for Türkiye’s role in facilitating negotiations and hosting peace talks. Both leaders agreed on the ongoing importance of maintaining open channels of communication between their countries.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia