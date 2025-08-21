European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has endorsed a proposal for postwar security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to respond within 24 hours if Russia launched a renewed attack. According to Bloomberg, the plan resembles NATO’s Article 5 commitment to collective defense but does not include Ukraine’s formal membership in the Alliance. Meloni has advocated since March 2025 for extending NATO-style protections to Kyiv without granting accession. The idea is now part of a wider discussion among European leaders, who have intensified talks following the Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The proposal envisions countries that have signed security agreements with Ukraine quickly deciding on a joint response if Moscow violates a peace deal. Potential measures range from military support to economic assistance and sanctions. While it remains uncertain whether individual nations would commit combat forces directly, Bloomberg has reported that around 10 European states are prepared to deploy troops as part of a deterrence mission. NATO military leaders also met virtually on Aug. 20 to coordinate possible support mechanisms.

The U.S. role remains under debate. President Trump has suggested Washington could provide air support, stressing that no American ground forces would be deployed. He pointed to missile defense systems or other aerial assets as possible contributions, while the White House later confirmed that air support remains “an option.” Trump, who previously rejected binding guarantees for Ukraine, shifted his stance after a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders on Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, Russia has dismissed the initiatives. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that security arrangements excluding Moscow were “a road to nowhere,” arguing that any durable framework should involve all permanent members of the UN Security Council. He recalled earlier Istanbul negotiations in 2022, during which Moscow insisted on participating in such guarantees. Lavrov also suggested that Western powers and China could contribute alongside Russia, provided the arrangements were built on previously discussed foundations.

European allies have moved rapidly in recent days. Discussions in Washington considered deploying French and British forces, alongside smaller contributions from other European countries. Sweden and Japan have also expressed readiness to join the multinational “coalition of the willing,” with Tokyo reviewing its legal and operational options and Stockholm offering potential naval and air surveillance assets. Lithuania has pledged both troops and equipment, while Poland clarified it will not send forces into Ukraine, instead providing logistical support and reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank.

Other diplomatic efforts are unfolding in parallel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Putin on Aug. 20, offering Turkey once again as a possible venue for direct talks between Putin and Zelensky. Hungary has also emerged as an alternative host, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated such a summit could take place within two weeks. At the same time, tensions flared when Poland accused Russia of a “provocation” after a drone crashed in a cornfield near Osiny, close to the border with Ukraine and Belarus. Warsaw confirmed the object was a Russian UAV and announced a formal diplomatic protest.

Despite the Kremlin’s objections, negotiations on security guarantees appear to be advancing quickly. French President Emmanuel Macron has clarified that NATO membership is not under consideration, but stressed that Ukraine’s defense will depend on a strong national military bolstered by binding allied commitments. European officials expect that a package of measures could be finalized as soon as this week, aiming to secure Ukraine’s future in the aftermath of war.