European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:03
Bulgaria: European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has endorsed a proposal for postwar security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to respond within 24 hours if Russia launched a renewed attack. According to Bloomberg, the plan resembles NATO’s Article 5 commitment to collective defense but does not include Ukraine’s formal membership in the Alliance. Meloni has advocated since March 2025 for extending NATO-style protections to Kyiv without granting accession. The idea is now part of a wider discussion among European leaders, who have intensified talks following the Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The proposal envisions countries that have signed security agreements with Ukraine quickly deciding on a joint response if Moscow violates a peace deal. Potential measures range from military support to economic assistance and sanctions. While it remains uncertain whether individual nations would commit combat forces directly, Bloomberg has reported that around 10 European states are prepared to deploy troops as part of a deterrence mission. NATO military leaders also met virtually on Aug. 20 to coordinate possible support mechanisms.

The U.S. role remains under debate. President Trump has suggested Washington could provide air support, stressing that no American ground forces would be deployed. He pointed to missile defense systems or other aerial assets as possible contributions, while the White House later confirmed that air support remains “an option.” Trump, who previously rejected binding guarantees for Ukraine, shifted his stance after a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders on Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, Russia has dismissed the initiatives. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that security arrangements excluding Moscow were “a road to nowhere,” arguing that any durable framework should involve all permanent members of the UN Security Council. He recalled earlier Istanbul negotiations in 2022, during which Moscow insisted on participating in such guarantees. Lavrov also suggested that Western powers and China could contribute alongside Russia, provided the arrangements were built on previously discussed foundations.

European allies have moved rapidly in recent days. Discussions in Washington considered deploying French and British forces, alongside smaller contributions from other European countries. Sweden and Japan have also expressed readiness to join the multinational “coalition of the willing,” with Tokyo reviewing its legal and operational options and Stockholm offering potential naval and air surveillance assets. Lithuania has pledged both troops and equipment, while Poland clarified it will not send forces into Ukraine, instead providing logistical support and reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank.

Other diplomatic efforts are unfolding in parallel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Putin on Aug. 20, offering Turkey once again as a possible venue for direct talks between Putin and Zelensky. Hungary has also emerged as an alternative host, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated such a summit could take place within two weeks. At the same time, tensions flared when Poland accused Russia of a “provocation” after a drone crashed in a cornfield near Osiny, close to the border with Ukraine and Belarus. Warsaw confirmed the object was a Russian UAV and announced a formal diplomatic protest.

Despite the Kremlin’s objections, negotiations on security guarantees appear to be advancing quickly. French President Emmanuel Macron has clarified that NATO membership is not under consideration, but stressed that Ukraine’s defense will depend on a strong national military bolstered by binding allied commitments. European officials expect that a package of measures could be finalized as soon as this week, aiming to secure Ukraine’s future in the aftermath of war.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, Ukraine, Russia

Related Articles:

Survey: Bulgarians Trust Europe, Doubt U.S. and Russia, Worry Over Inflation

A new nationwide survey by the recently established sociological agency “Myara”, founded by the team of Parvan Simeonov, reveals shifting public attitudes in Bulgaria towards key international actors, domestic institutions

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 08:14

Bulgaria's Borissov: Trump’s Bold Moves in Ukraine Talks Could Benefit All of Europe

Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of the ruling party in Bulgaria (GERB), expressed optimism regarding the upcoming negotiations over Ukraine

Politics | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 15:23

Bulgarian PM Reaffirms Strong Backing for Ukraine’s European Future

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Sofia’s strong backing for Ukraine’s European course during a videoconference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko

Politics | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 15:12

Trump Signals Possible US Air Role in Ukraine as Europe Prepares Ground Deployment

US President Donald Trump has signaled that Washington may provide Ukraine with air support as part of a broader peace arrangement with Russia, though he ruled out the deployment of American ground troops

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

NATO Troops in Ukraine? Trump Says Putin Won’t Mind

US President Donald Trump has stated unequivocally that, if re-elected, he will not authorise the deployment of American troops to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 18:19

Bulgarian and European Officials Emphasize Unity and Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of sustaining all established channels of support for Ukraine, describing them as vital elements of security guarantees

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 16:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Italy Arrests Ukrainian National Linked to 2022 Nord Stream Explosions

Italian police have detained a Ukrainian national suspected of taking part in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 15:23

Trump Signals Possible US Air Role in Ukraine as Europe Prepares Ground Deployment

US President Donald Trump has signaled that Washington may provide Ukraine with air support as part of a broader peace arrangement with Russia, though he ruled out the deployment of American ground troops

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

NATO Troops in Ukraine? Trump Says Putin Won’t Mind

US President Donald Trump has stated unequivocally that, if re-elected, he will not authorise the deployment of American troops to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 18:19

Zelensky Confirms USD 90 Billion US Weapons Plan, Says Trilateral Meeting Dates Yet To Be Finalized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (local time) confirmed plans for Ukraine to purchase USD 90 billion worth of American weapons through European funding as part of its security guarantees

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Zelensky Thanks US First Lady for Bringing Attention to 'Abduction of Ukrainian Children'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked the first lady of the United States for her 'peace letter' to Russian President Vladimir Putin which raised the issue of 'abduction of Ukrainian children'

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13

Trump: Peace Prospects in Ukraine to Be Clear Within Weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump has said it will soon become evident whether a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia can be reached

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria