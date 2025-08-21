Buffalo Herd Triggers Road Accident in Sofia, Woman Injured

A traffic accident in Sofia was caused by a herd of buffalo that suddenly appeared on the road. The incident took place late last week on Chelopeshko Shose, when one of the animals ended up on the hood of a passing car. The collision left the vehicle heavily damaged, while the driver, Vesselina Perfanova, sustained spinal injuries.

According to her account, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m., shortly after she had turned from Botevgradsko Shose onto Chelopeshko Shose. About a kilometer along the road, a group of six or seven cattle emerged unexpectedly, leaving her no chance to avoid impact. Perfanova explained she was driving at a speed of no more than 30 km/h at the time.

Following the incident, she said she received numerous messages from residents pointing out that livestock on the road is a frequent issue in the area. The driver emphasized that this is not an isolated case and that the authorities should act to prevent future accidents.

Previous reports from the region have identified the animals as belonging to farmer Nedyalko Kostov, who operates the only farm for such livestock nearby. In response, the Sofia Municipality noted that eight inspections of the farm have been carried out since 2020. These checks resulted in three official violation acts, which, according to the Municipality, is the extent of their legal authority.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency added that to determine ownership of the animal struck in the crash, its ear tag would need to be inspected. Police will assist with this verification. An initial inspection of the site showed that the electric fence was standing, but attempts by agency inspectors to enter the farm were unsuccessful, as they were unable to reach the owner. Authorities announced that inspectors would return, this time accompanied by police officers.

The day after the accident, Perfanova sought medical treatment at Pirogov Hospital. Examinations revealed injuries to the vertebrae of her spine and neck. She has stated that she intends to pursue her rights in order to ensure accountability and to prevent a similar case from resulting in a fatal outcome in the future.