Another One: Teen Injured in Sunny Beach Water Attraction Accident

Bulgaria to Maintain Oil and Gas Projects While Upholding Environmental Standards
Bulgaria should continue pursuing its oil and gas projects while strictly adhering to environmental legislation, the Ministry of Energy has stated
A 16-year-old boy from Sofia was injured in an accident with a water attraction in Sunny Beach after falling from an inflatable “floating mattress” towed by a boat. The incident occurred on the central beach around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
The boy, together with two other minors, decided to take part in the attraction. During the ride, the boat made a sharp maneuver, which caused him to fall into the sea. He managed to climb back onto the inflatable and returned to shore with his friends. At first, he only had a small injury to his chin and declined medical help. Shortly afterward, however, he felt dizzy and unwell, which prompted him to seek assistance at the nearby medical center. The doctor on duty suspected a concussion, and the teenager was transported by ambulance to the University Hospital in Burgas for further examinations. He is currently out of danger but remains under medical observation.
According to the operator of the attraction, instructions are given verbally before the ride, and life jackets are always provided. Regulations require that minors use such facilities only with an escort, though staff can be misled about age, especially when relying on appearance. The manager explained that operators check the seating arrangement for safety, and participants can signal with hand gestures to adjust speed. He also emphasized that all tourists are insured.
The concessionaire added that the boy initially said he felt fine after the ride, and only later did his symptoms appear. Emergency services arrived within minutes after being alerted. Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the manager of the water base and the captain of the boat were detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to clarify the circumstances of the incident.
Four serious incidents occurred in a single day along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast
A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar
A traffic accident in Sofia was caused by a herd of buffalo that suddenly appeared on the road
More than one hundred people, including both children and adults, have been hospitalized or treated for food poisoning after attending a wedding celebration held on August 17, 2025, in the Sliven region of Bulgaria
The Burgas District Court is expected today to decide on the pre-trial detention of the three men arrested in connection with the fatal incident in Nessebar that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy
A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the textile enterprise “Edoardo Miroglio” EAD in the industrial zone of Sliven
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink