Another One: Teen Injured in Sunny Beach Water Attraction Accident

A 16-year-old boy from Sofia was injured in an accident with a water attraction in Sunny Beach after falling from an inflatable “floating mattress” towed by a boat. The incident occurred on the central beach around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The boy, together with two other minors, decided to take part in the attraction. During the ride, the boat made a sharp maneuver, which caused him to fall into the sea. He managed to climb back onto the inflatable and returned to shore with his friends. At first, he only had a small injury to his chin and declined medical help. Shortly afterward, however, he felt dizzy and unwell, which prompted him to seek assistance at the nearby medical center. The doctor on duty suspected a concussion, and the teenager was transported by ambulance to the University Hospital in Burgas for further examinations. He is currently out of danger but remains under medical observation.

According to the operator of the attraction, instructions are given verbally before the ride, and life jackets are always provided. Regulations require that minors use such facilities only with an escort, though staff can be misled about age, especially when relying on appearance. The manager explained that operators check the seating arrangement for safety, and participants can signal with hand gestures to adjust speed. He also emphasized that all tourists are insured.

The concessionaire added that the boy initially said he felt fine after the ride, and only later did his symptoms appear. Emergency services arrived within minutes after being alerted. Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the manager of the water base and the captain of the boat were detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to clarify the circumstances of the incident.