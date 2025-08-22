Over 100 Guests Fall Ill After Large Wedding Celebration in Bulgaria

More than one hundred people, including both children and adults, have been hospitalized or treated for food poisoning after attending a wedding celebration held on August 17, 2025, in the Sliven region of Bulgaria. The party gathered around 750 guests, and according to the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), over a hundred later developed symptoms such as stomach discomfort and high fever.

Of those affected, sixty-six individuals remain in hospitals across several parts of the country. Patients are being treated in medical facilities in Sliven, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, and Yambol. Health authorities in these regions have been alerted to the possibility of additional admissions in the coming days. Most of the hospitalized are reported to be in moderately serious condition.

To identify the source of the outbreak, the Sliven Regional Health Institute, together with the Regional Health Directorate, has set up a specialized team. Samples have been collected from the ill for microbiological testing, and results are pending. In parallel, food served during the celebration has also been taken for laboratory analysis. Investigators emphasize that the event was not reported to the BFSA in advance and that it took place outdoors rather than in a licensed venue under the Food Act. Initial information suggests the meals provided were homemade, not prepared by a registered caterer or restaurant.

The epidemiological investigation is still in progress. Authorities are advising anyone who develops similar symptoms after the wedding to seek medical care without delay. They also urge strict personal hygiene to help prevent secondary transmission of the illness among family members and close contacts.