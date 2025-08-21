EU Rapporteur: Serbia Under Vucic Has No Path to the Union

Strategic EU-US Trade Deal Brings 15% Tariff on Key Sectors, Wine Talks Continue
European exports of cars and pharmaceuticals to the United States will now face a 15 percent customs duty
Tonino Picula, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia, stated that Brussels no longer harbors illusions about President Aleksandar Vucic or the nature of his administration, BGNES reported. He emphasized that, in its current state, Serbia is not in a position to join the European Union.
According to Picula, the real question now is how the EU should position itself toward alternative political forces in Serbia. He pointed out that, while Vucic’s government enjoys formal legality, the protest movement on the streets is steadily gaining legitimacy. This, he suggested, reflects the depth of the country’s political crisis and the uncertainty surrounding possible change.
Commenting on the recent collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad that left 16 people dead, Picula warned that the tragedy symbolized a wider instability. He added that “a 17th victim may emerge from the escalating clashes in Serbian cities,” underlining the growing risks of unrest if the country fails to find a way out of the current political standoff. The only viable solution, he argued, lies in holding elections that could offer a democratic path forward.
Picula also urged Croatia to adopt a firmer stance toward Belgrade. He accused the Vucic government of engaging in political manipulation, including the detention and expulsion of Croatian citizens, actions which he argued should not be ignored at the political level.
The Croatian MEP further addressed the controversy over a photo of him from the wartime period, published around the anniversary of Operation Storm. He expressed surprise at the negative reactions but stressed that he had no intention of provoking anyone. The anniversary, he said, was an appropriate occasion to reach out both to people with whom he shared those times and to Croatian citizens more broadly, reminding them of a decisive step in Croatia’s internationally recognized path to independence.
In his view, Serbia’s struggle with its past remains central to its present dilemmas. He argued that, while Serbia is a country divided over how to approach its future, there is a clear consensus on how it interprets its history. That, Picula concluded, was evident from the reaction to his publication and remains a defining factor in the country’s political trajectory today.
Romania has proposed an expansion of its existing Black Sea mission with Bulgaria and Turkey
Anti-government protests in Serbia escalated Thursday, with demonstrators targeting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) offices in Novi Sad
At least 50 people were injured in the northern Serbian town of Vrbas on Tuesday evening after violent clashes broke out between protesters, activists from the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and police
Across Greece, wildfires continue to pose a serious threat, with the Civil Protection warning of a complicated and dangerous situation
Wildfires continue to sweep across the Balkans and parts of Europe as millions endure record-breaking summer heat
Starting September, Greece will impose tougher penalties on drivers as part of efforts to reduce road fatalities
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink