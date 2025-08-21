Prosecutors Seek Permanent Custody for Suspects in Child’s Death in Nessebar

Society » INCIDENTS | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Prosecutors Seek Permanent Custody for Suspects in Child’s Death in Nessebar

The Burgas District Court is expected today to decide on the pre-trial detention of the three men arrested in connection with the fatal incident in Nessebar that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy. The supervising prosecutor will request that the defendants remain in custody under a permanent measure.

The charges against the detainees fall under Article 123, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, which concerns causing death due to ignorance or negligent performance of an activity considered a source of heightened danger.

The tragedy occurred on Monday, shortly after 1 p.m., on Nessebar’s South Beach. The boy, identified as Ivan, lost his life after falling during a parachute flight that was being towed by a motorboat (parasailing). Following the incident, pre-trial proceedings were immediately launched.

The case has also highlighted the absence of effective state oversight. Authorities confirmed that no institution currently bears responsibility for monitoring the condition and safety of such facilities. In response, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has ordered the government to introduce clear regulatory measures before the end of the summer season to prevent further incidents.

Alongside the criminal investigation, the Medical Supervision Authority has opened a separate inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. Both investigations remain ongoing.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boy, Nessebar, death

Related Articles:

Severe Chest Trauma Confirmed in 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death During Nessebar Parasailing Accident

A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:13

Rope, Harness, Chaos: Inside the Deadly Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

The tragic death of 8-year-old Ivan from Razlog in Nessebar has reignited questions about the oversight of water attractions in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 14:01

Bulgaria: Mother Recalls Horror as Both Safety Belts Failed in Son’s Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

Maria Daneva, mother of the 8-year-old boy from Razlog who tragically died while parasailing in Nessebar, recounted the horrifying moments of the accident in front of bTV.

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 10:38

Child’s death in Nessebar: Missing Safety Belt Searched by Divers, Inspected Boat, Fully Equipped Ambulance

Divers have been tasked with searching the seabed off Nessebar’s South Beach in an effort to recover the broken seat belt buckles that caused the death of an 8-year-old boy during a parasailing accident

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 08:51

After the Death of a Child: Ambulance Lacked Equipment During the Fatal Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

In Nessebar, the tragic death of an 8-year-old boy during a parasailing attraction on South Beach highlighted serious gaps in emergency response

Society » Incidents | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30

Nessebar Parasailing Tragedy Raises Questions Over Safety and Emergency Response in Bulgaria

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident in Nessebar, where an 8-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a parasailing attraction near the beach

Society » Incidents | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria’s Southern Coast Sees Four Incidents in a Day: Three Fatal Drownings and Child in Critical Condition

Four serious incidents occurred in a single day along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 14:02

Severe Chest Trauma Confirmed in 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death During Nessebar Parasailing Accident

A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:13

Buffalo Herd Triggers Road Accident in Sofia, Woman Injured

A traffic accident in Sofia was caused by a herd of buffalo that suddenly appeared on the road

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:09

Another One: Teen Injured in Sunny Beach Water Attraction Accident

A 16-year-old boy from Sofia was injured in an accident with a water attraction in Sunny Beach after falling from an inflatable “floating mattress” towed by a boat

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:04

Over 100 Guests Fall Ill After Large Wedding Celebration in Bulgaria

More than one hundred people, including both children and adults, have been hospitalized or treated for food poisoning after attending a wedding celebration held on August 17, 2025, in the Sliven region of Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:00

Repeated Blaze Forces Evacuation at Textile Factory in Sliven

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the textile enterprise “Edoardo Miroglio” EAD in the industrial zone of Sliven

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 16:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria