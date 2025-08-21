Prosecutors Seek Permanent Custody for Suspects in Child’s Death in Nessebar

The Burgas District Court is expected today to decide on the pre-trial detention of the three men arrested in connection with the fatal incident in Nessebar that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy. The supervising prosecutor will request that the defendants remain in custody under a permanent measure.

The charges against the detainees fall under Article 123, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, which concerns causing death due to ignorance or negligent performance of an activity considered a source of heightened danger.

The tragedy occurred on Monday, shortly after 1 p.m., on Nessebar’s South Beach. The boy, identified as Ivan, lost his life after falling during a parachute flight that was being towed by a motorboat (parasailing). Following the incident, pre-trial proceedings were immediately launched.

The case has also highlighted the absence of effective state oversight. Authorities confirmed that no institution currently bears responsibility for monitoring the condition and safety of such facilities. In response, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has ordered the government to introduce clear regulatory measures before the end of the summer season to prevent further incidents.

Alongside the criminal investigation, the Medical Supervision Authority has opened a separate inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. Both investigations remain ongoing.