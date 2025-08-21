Repeated Blaze Forces Evacuation at Textile Factory in Sliven

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the textile enterprise “Edoardo Miroglio” EAD in the industrial zone of Sliven, prompting the evacuation of 150 workers. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the blaze started on the roof of one of the production workshops, where photovoltaic panels are installed.

The signal was received at 14:02 p.m., after which two firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the site. Employees had already been evacuated from the building before the arrival of the fire brigade. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control quickly. The response operation lasted around 20 minutes, during which 300 square meters of roof cladding were destroyed. The precise cause of the incident, as well as the full extent of material damage, is currently under investigation.

Thick black smoke rising from the facility was visible across the city, with photos and videos of the scene widely shared on social networks. Police and local authorities confirmed that no risk remains for the population.

The incident comes just four days after another fire occurred at the same plant, on August 16, in a different production area. Then, the source was identified as a short circuit in an air-conditioning unit. Thanks to the timely intervention of two firefighting teams, the blaze was contained, saving the building along with around 80 machines and equipment. Despite this, significant losses were recorded: computer systems, furniture, and joinery were destroyed, while nearly 2,000 square meters of walls were damaged by smoke.

Investigative authorities will now examine whether the two fires are connected. Further details on the scale of the damage and possible preventive measures are expected in the coming days.