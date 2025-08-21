Repeated Blaze Forces Evacuation at Textile Factory in Sliven

Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers
The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations
A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the textile enterprise “Edoardo Miroglio” EAD in the industrial zone of Sliven, prompting the evacuation of 150 workers. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the blaze started on the roof of one of the production workshops, where photovoltaic panels are installed.
The signal was received at 14:02 p.m., after which two firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the site. Employees had already been evacuated from the building before the arrival of the fire brigade. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control quickly. The response operation lasted around 20 minutes, during which 300 square meters of roof cladding were destroyed. The precise cause of the incident, as well as the full extent of material damage, is currently under investigation.
Thick black smoke rising from the facility was visible across the city, with photos and videos of the scene widely shared on social networks. Police and local authorities confirmed that no risk remains for the population.
The incident comes just four days after another fire occurred at the same plant, on August 16, in a different production area. Then, the source was identified as a short circuit in an air-conditioning unit. Thanks to the timely intervention of two firefighting teams, the blaze was contained, saving the building along with around 80 machines and equipment. Despite this, significant losses were recorded: computer systems, furniture, and joinery were destroyed, while nearly 2,000 square meters of walls were damaged by smoke.
Investigative authorities will now examine whether the two fires are connected. Further details on the scale of the damage and possible preventive measures are expected in the coming days.
A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar
A traffic accident in Sofia was caused by a herd of buffalo that suddenly appeared on the road
A 16-year-old boy from Sofia was injured in an accident with a water attraction in Sunny Beach after falling from an inflatable “floating mattress” towed by a boat
More than one hundred people, including both children and adults, have been hospitalized or treated for food poisoning after attending a wedding celebration held on August 17, 2025, in the Sliven region of Bulgaria
The Burgas District Court is expected today to decide on the pre-trial detention of the three men arrested in connection with the fatal incident in Nessebar that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy
The tragic death of 8-year-old Ivan from Razlog in Nessebar has reignited questions about the oversight of water attractions in Bulgaria
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink