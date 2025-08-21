Survey: Bulgarians Trust Europe, Doubt U.S. and Russia, Worry Over Inflation

A new nationwide survey by the recently established sociological agency “Myara”, founded by the team of Parvan Simeonov, reveals shifting public attitudes in Bulgaria towards key international actors, domestic institutions, and pressing economic issues. The poll, part of the agency’s regular “Face to Face” program, was carried out between July 31 and August 8, 2025, among 801 adult citizens. With a standard deviation of ±3.5 at 50% shares, each percentage point corresponds to around 54,000 people.

Attitudes Towards International Powers

Bulgarians continue to view European countries as their closest partners, maintaining a clear preference for the EU compared to global rivals. According to the survey, 64.9% hold a positive view of the European Union, while 21.3% express a negative one. Germany enjoys similarly favorable standing, with 61.2% positive and 25.2% negative assessments. France follows at 54.1% positive versus 28.9% negative, while the United Kingdom - despite its exit from the EU - still registers more favorable opinions, at 51.3% positive against 31.2% negative.

By contrast, attitudes towards both the United States and Russia are significantly more polarized. The US is viewed positively by 32.5% of respondents and negatively by nearly half (49.6%). Russia records similar results - 31.2% positive and 49.7% negative. Ukraine fares even worse, with only 24.7% approval compared to 55.1% disapproval. NATO remains divisive as well, garnering 38.7% positive assessments but a slightly higher 41.9% negative.

These findings highlight what the researchers describe as a long-standing Bulgarian instinct: respect for European powers, coupled with hesitation and ambivalence toward Washington and Moscow alike. The timing of the survey, coming amid meetings between President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders, underlines this dynamic of cautious alignment with Europe over the two global rivals.

Inflation Perceptions

On domestic issues, economic concerns dominate. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73.9%) report feeling a rise in prices of goods and services in recent weeks. Only 2% believe prices have declined, while 17.3% say they have noticed no significant change. Roughly 7% were undecided. This overwhelming perception of inflation continues to shape public sentiment, reinforcing economic anxiety as a central theme in Bulgarian society.

Trust in Firefighters vs. Institutions

The study also measured confidence in public services during the ongoing fire season. Firefighters received broad approval, with 63% of respondents rating their work positively, compared to 21.2% negatively. The remaining share were undecided. However, this trust does not extend equally to state institutions. Asked whether the authorities are doing everything possible in combating fires, only 31.9% agreed, while 57.3% concluded that institutions are falling short, despite the challenging circumstances. About one in ten could not give a clear opinion.

When asked about the main factors contributing to wildfires, respondents pointed first to human negligence (87.8%) and deliberate arson (84.6%). Natural factors such as heat and strong winds were cited by 68.3%, while institutional shortcomings were mentioned by 45.5%. This indicates that while Bulgarians hold state institutions accountable, they also show a striking degree of self-criticism, placing primary blame on societal irresponsibility and malicious intent.

Conclusion

The survey illustrates a complex picture of Bulgarian public opinion: Europe is trusted, the US and Russia are met with skepticism, and Ukraine struggles with low approval. At home, inflation remains a pressing concern, while trust in frontline services such as firefighting contrasts sharply with criticism of institutional effectiveness. Ultimately, the findings suggest a society that is wary of external powers, deeply concerned about rising living costs, and self-critical about its role in domestic challenges such as wildfires.

Source: Myara