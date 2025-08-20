Bulgarian PM Reaffirms Strong Backing for Ukraine’s European Future

Politics | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 15:12
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Reaffirms Strong Backing for Ukraine’s European Future

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Sofia’s strong backing for Ukraine’s European course during a videoconference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. He underlined that Bulgaria is among the most consistent and active advocates of Ukraine’s accession, stressing that progress must follow the principle of merit. According to Zhelyazkov, Sofia is prepared to share its own experience from the EU integration process in order to support Kyiv on its path.

The Bulgarian leader welcomed Ukraine’s determination to carry out key reforms tied to EU membership, highlighting their significance at a time of heightened geopolitical risks and Russia’s ongoing full-scale aggression. He pointed out that Bulgaria sees Ukraine’s place firmly within the European Union, with integration serving as a foundation for prosperity across the wider region. Zhelyazkov expressed support for opening the first negotiation cluster and noted the importance of Ukraine’s Action Plan on National Minorities, describing it as an essential condition for the launch of formal chapters in the accession talks.

Zhelyazkov also stressed Bulgaria’s unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the context of the war. He underlined that lasting peace requires adherence to justice, sovereignty, and security guarantees, and welcomed international efforts to reach such an outcome. In this regard, he pointed to the commitment of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to help bring an end to Russia’s aggression. According to him, peace must be built not only on a ceasefire, but on conditions that can secure long-term stability and prosperity for Ukraine and Europe alike.

In addition to political and security matters, Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s readiness to take part in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction once the war ends. He underlined Sofia’s willingness to contribute to reforms and post-war rebuilding efforts. The discussion between the two prime ministers also covered regional energy security and improved transport connectivity, issues seen as critical for both Ukraine’s integration and the broader stability of the region.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers

The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgaria: New Highway Set to Open by Mid-September

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov announced that the "Europe" highway is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the middle of next month

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Severe Chest Trauma Confirmed in 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death During Nessebar Parasailing Accident

A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:13

European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has endorsed a proposal for postwar security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to respond within 24 hours if Russia launched a renewed attack

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:03

Another One: Teen Injured in Sunny Beach Water Attraction Accident

A 16-year-old boy from Sofia was injured in an accident with a water attraction in Sunny Beach after falling from an inflatable “floating mattress” towed by a boat

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Banks Left Vulnerable as Central Bank 'Cannot Enforce' Magnitsky Act Sanctions

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has admitted that it is unable to shield the country’s banking system from individuals subject to Magnitsky Act sanctions

Politics | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 16:13

Bulgaria's Borissov: Trump’s Bold Moves in Ukraine Talks Could Benefit All of Europe

Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of the ruling party in Bulgaria (GERB), expressed optimism regarding the upcoming negotiations over Ukraine

Politics | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 15:23

Borissov to Yildirim: Bulgarian-Turkish Relations Turning Stability into Real Achievements

During a meeting with former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Turkey’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Mehmet Uyanık, GERB leader Boyko Borissov underlined the strategic importance of Bulgarian-Turkish relations

Politics » Diplomacy | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 16:19

Bulgaria Faces Water Crisis: Peevski Proposes National Water Board to Secure Supply

Delyan Peevski, leader of “DPS-New Beginning,” has called on National Assembly Speaker Nataliya Kiselova to convene an extraordinary session of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Water

Politics | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 11:42

Bulgaria: Peevski-Linked Filipova Set to Become Deputy Ombudswoman, Potential Acting Prime Minister

Maria Filipova, currently serving as chairwoman of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), has been nominated for the position of Deputy Ombudswoman in Bulgaria

Politics | August 18, 2025, Monday // 13:17

Bulgaria's President Radev: Alaska Summit Revives the Prospect of Peace in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev described the Alaska talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a step that “restores dialogue and revives the hope for peace”

Politics | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria