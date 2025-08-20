Bulgarian PM Reaffirms Strong Backing for Ukraine’s European Future

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Sofia’s strong backing for Ukraine’s European course during a videoconference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. He underlined that Bulgaria is among the most consistent and active advocates of Ukraine’s accession, stressing that progress must follow the principle of merit. According to Zhelyazkov, Sofia is prepared to share its own experience from the EU integration process in order to support Kyiv on its path.

The Bulgarian leader welcomed Ukraine’s determination to carry out key reforms tied to EU membership, highlighting their significance at a time of heightened geopolitical risks and Russia’s ongoing full-scale aggression. He pointed out that Bulgaria sees Ukraine’s place firmly within the European Union, with integration serving as a foundation for prosperity across the wider region. Zhelyazkov expressed support for opening the first negotiation cluster and noted the importance of Ukraine’s Action Plan on National Minorities, describing it as an essential condition for the launch of formal chapters in the accession talks.

Zhelyazkov also stressed Bulgaria’s unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the context of the war. He underlined that lasting peace requires adherence to justice, sovereignty, and security guarantees, and welcomed international efforts to reach such an outcome. In this regard, he pointed to the commitment of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to help bring an end to Russia’s aggression. According to him, peace must be built not only on a ceasefire, but on conditions that can secure long-term stability and prosperity for Ukraine and Europe alike.

In addition to political and security matters, Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s readiness to take part in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction once the war ends. He underlined Sofia’s willingness to contribute to reforms and post-war rebuilding efforts. The discussion between the two prime ministers also covered regional energy security and improved transport connectivity, issues seen as critical for both Ukraine’s integration and the broader stability of the region.