Sofia Bus Crash: The Driver Had Speeding Ticket Before Getting License

Crime | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 17:06
Bulgaria: Sofia Bus Crash: The Driver Had Speeding Ticket Before Getting License

In a revealing development regarding the Sofia traffic accident involving a public transport bus, authorities have disclosed that 21-year-old Viktor Iliev had already been cited for speeding prior to even obtaining a driver’s license.

The violation occurred on October 6, 2024, on the Trakia highway, where the speed limit is set at 140 km/h. Iliev’s car, however, was recorded traveling at 168 km/h. Sofia Police clarified that the speeding ticket was issued to him as the registered owner of the vehicle, not specifically as the driver.

The police also explained that electronic speeding tickets are automatically generated, relying on vehicle ownership information rather than verifying whether the driver holds a valid license. Iliev failed to provide information within the legally mandated 14-day period regarding who was operating the vehicle at the time. According to the State Directorate of Road Safety, current legislation does not require that a vehicle owner receiving an electronic ticket must possess a driver’s license.

