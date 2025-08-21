Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny and Hot on August 21

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny and Hot on August 21 Photo: Stella Ivanova

Thursday, August 21, in Bulgaria will be marked by predominantly sunny weather. Across most regions, only minor cumulus clouds are expected to form over the mountains in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate in the east, blowing from the south-southeast. Temperatures will rise, with daytime highs ranging from 31°C to 36°C, while Sofia is expected to reach around 32°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain clear with moderate southeasterly winds. Daytime temperatures are forecast between 27°C and 30°C, while sea water temperatures will stay around 25°C to 26°C. Waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountainous regions, sunny conditions will prevail, accompanied by only scattered cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest. Highs will reach about 26°C at 1,200 metres and drop to around 17°C at 2,000 metres.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers

The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgaria: New Highway Set to Open by Mid-September

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov announced that the "Europe" highway is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the middle of next month

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Severe Chest Trauma Confirmed in 8-Year-Old Boy’s Death During Nessebar Parasailing Accident

A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:13

Another One: Teen Injured in Sunny Beach Water Attraction Accident

A 16-year-old boy from Sofia was injured in an accident with a water attraction in Sunny Beach after falling from an inflatable “floating mattress” towed by a boat

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:04

Over 100 Guests Fall Ill After Large Wedding Celebration in Bulgaria

More than one hundred people, including both children and adults, have been hospitalized or treated for food poisoning after attending a wedding celebration held on August 17, 2025, in the Sliven region of Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria: Strelcha Takes Precautionary Steps Against Bluetongue Disease

The municipality of Strelcha has implemented a series of preventive measures to curb the spread of Bluetongue disease among ruminants in the region

Society » Environment | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 14:36

Bulgaria: Fire in Pirin Near Ilindentsi Still Not Fully Extinguished

The wildfire in Pirin, which broke out near the village of Ilindentsi, has been contained, but authorities caution that it is not yet fully extinguished

Society » Environment | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Sunny Weather to Prevail Across Bulgaria on August 20

On Tuesday, August 20, the weather across Bulgaria will be calm and largely sunny

Society » Environment | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

Firefighting Efforts Continue in Pirin as Other Blazes Across Bulgaria Are Contained

Efforts to fully put out the fire in the Pirin Mountains are still underway

Society » Environment | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Showers, Thunder, and Possible Hail on August 19

On Tuesday, August 19, Bulgaria will see the development of cumulus clouds across much of the country

Society » Environment | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:03

Pleven Residents Protest Severe Water Shortages, Demand Urgent Action

Hundreds of residents of Pleven took to the streets on Sunday evening to demonstrate against the persistent water shortage in the city

Society » Environment | August 18, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria