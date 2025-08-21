Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny and Hot on August 21

Thursday, August 21, in Bulgaria will be marked by predominantly sunny weather. Across most regions, only minor cumulus clouds are expected to form over the mountains in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate in the east, blowing from the south-southeast. Temperatures will rise, with daytime highs ranging from 31°C to 36°C, while Sofia is expected to reach around 32°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain clear with moderate southeasterly winds. Daytime temperatures are forecast between 27°C and 30°C, while sea water temperatures will stay around 25°C to 26°C. Waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountainous regions, sunny conditions will prevail, accompanied by only scattered cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest. Highs will reach about 26°C at 1,200 metres and drop to around 17°C at 2,000 metres.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)