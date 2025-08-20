Bulgaria's Borissov: Trump’s Bold Moves in Ukraine Talks Could Benefit All of Europe

August 20, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov: Trump’s Bold Moves in Ukraine Talks Could Benefit All of Europe

Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of the ruling party in Bulgaria (GERB), expressed optimism regarding the upcoming negotiations over Ukraine, praising US President Donald Trump’s approach to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders. Speaking in Plovdiv, Borissov described Trump’s efforts as a “jeweler’s operation,” noting that he had the courage to stake his authority and meet directly with Putin - a move Borissov characterized as a heavy responsibility. He added that Trump then skillfully coordinated with European leaders alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, taking significant steps in the diplomatic process.

Borissov also commented on Putin’s likely motivations, suggesting that the Russian leader would seize any opportunity to end the international isolation Russia has faced in recent years. “I am an optimist,Borissov said. “As far as I know Putin, he will not miss the chance to make his move. Trump made an extremely strong move which, if successful, will benefit everyone; if it fails, the consequences will be very negative for Europe.

The remarks came during Borissov’s visit to Plovdiv’s Trakia district, where he participated in discussions with Metropolitan Nikolai about completing the Orthodox church “St. Tsar Boris.” The church, whose construction began 30 years ago, has undergone multiple modifications to comply with Orthodox canon. Once finished, the three-nave basilica will span 1,200 square meters and reflect medieval Orthodox architectural traditions, including features reminiscent of the Episcopal Basilica in Plovdiv. So far, 2 million leva have been invested in the project, with roughly the same amount still needed to finish it.

Borissov pledged to support government funding for the church’s completion, emphasizing that major investments are being directed toward education, science, religion, and sports to improve the well-being and knowledge of citizens.

In addition to his comments on international diplomacy and the church project, Borissov addressed domestic issues. He praised the government’s management following the adoption of the Euro Law, stating that he had not observed a rise in food or consumer goods prices since its implementation. He also touched on the ongoing water crisis in Bulgaria, particularly in Pleven, noting that his administration had allocated 1.2 billion leva for the water sector - funds which, he claimed, were later spent on pensions by the current government. Borissov insisted that these resources should be re-secured to help overcome water shortages, especially in Northern Bulgaria.

