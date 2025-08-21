Another Safety Incident at Bulgarian Armory: Arsenal Worker Injured

A worker sustained serious injuries earlier today at Arsenal Kazanlak, one of Bulgaria’s key military production facilities. The incident occurred shortly before noon, with the Ministry of Interior’s Regional Office in Stara Zagora confirming that at 11:15 a.m., authorities received a report about a driver of a vehicle on the site being hurt. The man was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment. According to Radio Stara Zagora, preliminary information suggests the accident was unrelated to military production.

Reports indicate that the worker suffered severe burns in the accident, highlighting the hazardous conditions of the workplace. BGNES reported that authorities are still conducting a full inspection of the site to determine the exact cause of the incident.

This accident comes only weeks after a fatal incident at the same facility. In July, a 42-year-old employee died after suffering head injuries in a machine-related accident. The earlier death occurred in Plant No. 3, in a workshop where a nitroglycerin mixture used for gunpowder production was handled. The repeated incidents underscore ongoing safety concerns at the armory, which remains under scrutiny by both internal and external authorities.

Investigators continue to examine the scene to clarify what led to today’s accident and to ensure that necessary safety measures are in place to prevent further injuries.