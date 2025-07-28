Bulgaria: Strelcha Takes Precautionary Steps Against Bluetongue Disease

The municipality of Strelcha has implemented a series of preventive measures to curb the spread of Bluetongue disease among ruminants in the region. The decision comes after confirmed outbreaks of the disease were reported in sheep and goats in the villages of Topolidol, located in the Plovdiv and Pazardzhik districts.

As part of the restrictions, the trade, movement, and transportation of sheep and goats have been suspended. Additionally, the organization of livestock markets and exhibitions has been temporarily banned. Local authorities have emphasized the importance of strict veterinary oversight in all livestock facilities to ensure that biosecurity measures are fully observed.

To reduce the risk of transmission by mosquitoes, grazing is prohibited during the hours of 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., when insect activity is at its peak. Livestock owners are required to promptly report any signs of illness or unexplained deaths among their animals to their veterinarian or the mayor of their settlement. In turn, these officials are responsible for notifying the Regional Directorate for Food Safety.

The municipality stresses that these measures are preventive, aiming to protect local herds from further infections and to maintain animal health across Strelcha and the surrounding areas.