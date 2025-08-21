Rope, Harness, Chaos: Inside the Deadly Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

The tragic death of 8-year-old Ivan from Razlog in Nessebar has reignited questions about the oversight of water attractions in Bulgaria. The boy fell from a height of 40-50 meters while parasailing with his mother, after the belts securing him broke during the ride.

Veselin Hristov, an expert in parasailing, explained that the broken belt on the fatal day was not load-bearing and is actually the least important of all. Its role was merely to press against the body to keep the person seated in the harness, which is the main support under the parachute. The harness itself was attached to a rail beneath the parachute. Hristov noted that there is no institution in Bulgaria tasked with inspecting such facilities. Normally, customers are lifted no higher than 100-150 meters above the sea, and parents are required to sign a declaration accepting responsibility before the flight. He also highlighted the lack of clear regulations and age restrictions for using these attractions.

Following the accident, three employees from the company offering the parasailing service on Nessebar’s South Beach were detained. They face charges of negligence or inaction leading to death, with potential prison sentences ranging from one to six years. Authorities are simultaneously investigating whether the ambulance first responding to the scene was fully equipped. According to Ivan’s mother, there was no instruction or briefing before the flight. Shortly after takeoff, a crack was heard, the belts broke, and the boy fell into the water.

In response to the incident, Nikolay Dimitrov, a concessionaire of a beach in Kraimorie, defended the safety standards of his attractions. He emphasized that water attraction operations in Bulgaria are controlled by the Maritime Administration and frequently inspected, with additional oversight from the Ministry of Tourism. Dimitrov stated that the ropes and belts used in these activities are modern, high-tech, and made from materials employed in body armor. He also insisted that proper briefings always take place before rides, saying that no operator would put a person at risk without prior instruction. Routine inspections are carried out multiple times each season when there are no incidents.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the tragedy at the government meeting, underlining that the state cannot remain passive in the face of such accidents. He explained that some human activities cannot be fully regulated, but high-risk attractions offered commercially require stricter preventive measures and oversight. Zhelyazkov noted that this applies not only to sea attractions but to all high-adrenaline activities. He assigned relevant ministers and institutions to propose new regulatory measures aimed at improving safety and preventing future incidents, even if these steps are seen as a form of state intervention in commercial activities. The Prime Minister stressed that preventive action by the state is essential, particularly for attractions with inherent risks, and called for urgent legislative changes to enhance safety standards.