Bulgaria: 59-Year-Old Man Drowns at Unsupervised Tsarevo Beach

Here Is the 21-Year-Old Driver Who Crashed into a Sofia Bus, Leaving At Least One Dead (UPDATED)
A severe traffic collision in Sofia early this morning has resulted in one fatality and six injuries after a car slammed into a public transport bus
In Bulgaria, a 59-year-old man from the village of Divotino in Pernik tragically drowned in stormy waters near Tsarevo. The incident occurred on August 19 around 3:30 p.m. at Popski Beach, an unguarded area along the coast.
According to local police reports, the man entered the turbulent sea despite the dangerous conditions and was unable to return to shore. Rescue teams recovered his body, which was then transported to the Forensic Medicine Department at Burgas Regional Hospital for an autopsy.
Authorities have opened pre-trial proceedings to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. This incident marks yet another fatality during the turbulent August sea period, underscoring the risks of swimming at unmonitored beaches.
Officials stressed that the victim’s entry into the stormy waters was at an unguarded location, and no immediate assistance was available at the scene. The investigation will continue to establish all relevant details surrounding the tragedy.
A forensic medical examination confirmed that severe chest trauma was the cause of death for the 8-year-old boy who died during a parasailing accident in Nessebar
A traffic accident in Sofia was caused by a herd of buffalo that suddenly appeared on the road
A 16-year-old boy from Sofia was injured in an accident with a water attraction in Sunny Beach after falling from an inflatable “floating mattress” towed by a boat
More than one hundred people, including both children and adults, have been hospitalized or treated for food poisoning after attending a wedding celebration held on August 17, 2025, in the Sliven region of Bulgaria
The Burgas District Court is expected today to decide on the pre-trial detention of the three men arrested in connection with the fatal incident in Nessebar that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy
A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the textile enterprise “Edoardo Miroglio” EAD in the industrial zone of Sliven
