Bulgaria: 59-Year-Old Man Drowns at Unsupervised Tsarevo Beach

In Bulgaria, a 59-year-old man from the village of Divotino in Pernik tragically drowned in stormy waters near Tsarevo. The incident occurred on August 19 around 3:30 p.m. at Popski Beach, an unguarded area along the coast.

According to local police reports, the man entered the turbulent sea despite the dangerous conditions and was unable to return to shore. Rescue teams recovered his body, which was then transported to the Forensic Medicine Department at Burgas Regional Hospital for an autopsy.

Authorities have opened pre-trial proceedings to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. This incident marks yet another fatality during the turbulent August sea period, underscoring the risks of swimming at unmonitored beaches.

Officials stressed that the victim’s entry into the stormy waters was at an unguarded location, and no immediate assistance was available at the scene. The investigation will continue to establish all relevant details surrounding the tragedy.