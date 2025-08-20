UK: Court Blocks Use of Essex Hotel for Asylum Seekers

UK Adds Bulgaria to Fast-Track Deportation List for Foreign Criminals
Bulgaria has been added to the UK’s “Deport Now, Appeal Later” programme, under which foreign nationals with criminal convictions can be expelled before their appeals are heard
A court in the United Kingdom has issued a temporary ban preventing the accommodation of asylum seekers at a hotel in Essex, following a request from the local council, the BBC reported.
The Bell Hotel in Epping, owned by Somani Hotels Limited, had become a focal point of unrest, with thousands protesting in recent weeks after an asylum seeker residing at the property was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Violent demonstrations have erupted in the Epping Forest area northwest of London as tensions escalated.
Epping Forest Council sought the ban to prevent the continued housing of migrants at the hotel. High Court Judge Stephen Eyre ruled in favour of the council, rejecting a last-minute attempt by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to have the claim dismissed.
Under the ruling, all asylum seekers must be removed from the Bell Hotel by 4 p.m. on 12 September. The property, which has 80 rooms, was housing approximately 140 men as of last month.
The Home Office warned that the decision could “have a significant impact” on the government’s capacity to accommodate asylum seekers in hotels across the UK, signalling potential challenges for the wider housing system.
