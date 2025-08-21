Bulgaria: Fire in Pirin Near Ilindentsi Still Not Fully Extinguished

The wildfire in Pirin, which broke out near the village of Ilindentsi, has been contained, but authorities caution that it is not yet fully extinguished.

Teams from the State Forestry Enterprises “Strumiani” and “Sandanski,” alongside fire department personnel, are continuing operations on the ground. “We are patrolling the perimeter of the fire and, wherever smoldering tree trunks remain, we are digging, covering, and dousing them with water wherever possible and necessary,” explained engineer Ivan Rizov, director of the Strumiani forestry enterprise, in an interview with BNT.

Rizov noted that the fire is no longer spreading. “In recent days, it has burned in a difficult-to-reach area, so our work has been concentrated there,” he said, adding that efforts will continue until the fire is fully extinguished.

The total area affected by the blaze is estimated at more than 45,000 decares. Authorities remain on high alert and continue to monitor the site to prevent any resurgence of flames.