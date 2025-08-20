Sofia Faces Nine Days Without Heating in Early September Due to Major Plant Repairs

Society | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 11:45
Bulgaria: Sofia Faces Nine Days Without Heating in Early September Due to Major Plant Repairs @Pixabay

A major planned repair will leave tens of thousands of residents in Sofia without heat supply for nine days at the start of September.

From 01:00 on September 1 until 23:59 on September 9, subscribers of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” in numerous neighborhoods will experience a temporary suspension of heating. Affected areas include Hristo Smirnenski, Geo Milev, Iztok, Izgrev, Dianabad, Musagenitsa, Polygona, and Studentski Grad, as well as Mladost 1, 1A, 2, 3, and 4, Vitosha, Malinova Dolina, Darvenitsa, Druzhba 1 and 2, Hladilnika, parts of Lozenets, Yavorov, and the Industrial Area around Iskar Station and OP “Zoo – Sofia.” Important institutions in the affected zones include Lozenets University Hospital and the US Embassy.

The heat interruption is necessary for repair work at the “Sofia East” district heating plant, including both the heat source and the heat transfer network. The maintenance forms part of the annual inspection and upkeep of the capital’s main and auxiliary heating facilities. During the repair, old and deteriorated fittings will be replaced, heat pipes in poor condition will be renewed, and the entire infrastructure of the plant will be checked to ensure reliable operation for the 2025/2026 heating season.

Residents are advised to prepare in advance for the lack of heating and plan accordingly during the nine-day repair period. The utility company has emphasized that the work is essential to avoid unexpected breakdowns and guarantee consistent heat supply throughout the coming winter.

