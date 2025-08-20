Murder Over Noise Complaint: Bulgarian Photographer Dinko Georgiev Beaten to Death by Loud Neighbors

In the town of General Toshevo, Bulgaria, 67-year-old photographer Dinko Ivanov Georgiev lost his life following a violent altercation over loud noise, according to reports from pronewsdobrich.bg cited by Darik.

The incident unfolded on the evening of August 13, when Georgiev’s wife asked neighbors to lower the volume as they were smoking hookahs and speaking loudly around 10 p.m. The group reportedly responded rudely to her request. Dinko Georgiev and his son Ivaylo stepped outside to intervene and protect her from further verbal abuse. The situation escalated quickly as a group of seven to eight people attacked them, during which the elderly man was knocked to the ground and left unconscious, according to his son.

Emergency services were called to the scene through 112, and both police and ambulance personnel arrived promptly. Despite their efforts, Georgiev did not survive. Professionally, he had been a photojournalist at “Dobrudzhanski Glas” and operated his own photography studio.

Following the incident, the General Toshevo District Court imposed preventive detention on the accused individuals in connection with Georgiev’s death. The photographer’s funeral is scheduled for today.