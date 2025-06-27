Tragedy in Bulgarian City: Renovation Left Terraces Without Railings, Man Dies

August 20, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Tragedy in Bulgarian City: Renovation Left Terraces Without Railings, Man Dies @BNT

In Svishtov, residents of a block of flats known as “Patriarch Evtimii” have been living with a dangerous reality for months: all the terraces of the building, home to 126 apartments and over 120 families, have lacked balcony railings due to ongoing renovation worksm, BNT reported. This neglect recently resulted in a tragic death when an 80-year-old man, a former football player, fell from one of the unsecured terraces and died instantly.

The renovation, which began in May, was meant to improve the building, but it has turned into a nightmare for residents. Workers dismantled the railings, removed air conditioners, and erected scaffolding in front of the entrances. However, construction stalled when the contractor ran out of funds, leaving the terraces exposed and unsafe.

Residents describe living in fear. Many refuse to open their balcony doors. Stanimir Blazhev, an 80-year-old resident, nearly fell while drying clothes, highlighting the constant danger. A mother of four said she has installed cameras in every room to ensure no one accidentally steps out onto a balcony.

After the fatal accident, workers attempted temporary safety measures, placing boards on the terraces and securing them with wire. Local authorities, including the mayor of Svishtov, Gencho Genchev, stated that instructions were issued to the contractor and that all necessary documentation has been provided to investigators. Genchev emphasized that the building is considered a construction site under the Spatial Planning Act, and compliance with safety regulations is mandatory.

The tragedy has sparked fear and outrage among residents, who are now forced to navigate daily life with heightened caution, while questions remain about accountability and the continuation of the stalled renovation.

