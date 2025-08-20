Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive, Mobilizes 50,000 Reservists

World | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive, Mobilizes 50,000 Reservists

Israel is preparing a major offensive in Gaza City, with plans to mobilize roughly 50,000 reservists, according to military officials. The operation, named “Gideon’s Chariots B,” will involve five IDF divisions, organized into 12 brigade-level teams composed of infantry, armored, artillery, combat engineering units, and combat support. The Gaza Division’s northern and southern brigades, usually stationed along the border, will also join, bringing the total number of brigade-level teams to 14.

Preparations for the offensive are already underway. IDF units have been active in neighborhoods around Gaza City, with the Nahal Infantry Brigade and 7th Armored Brigade operating in Zeitoun, while the Givati Infantry Brigade launched operations in Kafr Jabalia in the north. In parallel, efforts are being made to establish humanitarian infrastructure in southern Gaza for the estimated one million civilians expected to be displaced from the city. Aid distribution points and additional field hospitals are planned, including the reopening of the European Hospital in Khan Younis, which had been closed following an IDF raid on a Hamas tunnel beneath it.

A security official explained that discussions with international organizations are ongoing to expand medical infrastructure in southern Gaza, with positive responses received so far. Plans include both enhancing existing facilities and opening access routes to additional medical centers. The UN and other groups are reportedly working on a plan to restart the European Hospital to provide additional medical support.

The offensive will proceed in stages, beginning with evacuation warnings for Gaza City residents. Following this, the IDF intends to encircle the city and advance into areas that have not yet been fully cleared of Hamas infrastructure. Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the operational plans last night, and they are scheduled to be presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The reserve call-up will occur in multiple waves. Around 40,000 - 50,000 reservists are expected to report for duty on September 2, with additional waves planned for November - December and February - March 2026. Many reservists currently serving will have their duty extended by 30 - 40 days, increasing the total number of active reservists to approximately 130,000 during the offensive.

The reservists include three brigades, several battalions, and many combat support personnel, including intelligence and logistics staff. Not all of them will take part directly in the Gaza City operation, as some will relieve regular troops on other fronts. The mobilization aims to ensure sufficient manpower for the multi-stage offensive while maintaining operational coverage across all fronts.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Gaza, reservists, IDF

Related Articles:

Israel: IDF Controls 75% of Gaza, Hits 10,000 Targets, Calls 60,000 Reserves

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

A Question of Humanity: The Bond Between an Injured Gazan Pharmacist and a French Doctor

Just over a month later, on 31 July, Bashar became 1 of 5 patients medically evacuated from Gaza to France. Now receiving care in hospital in Rennes, in northwestern France, doctors are trying to save his leg.

World | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated in Khan Yunis

Israeli forces on Monday said they have eliminated an armed terrorist cell in the 'Old Cemetery' area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza

World | August 18, 2025, Monday // 14:01

The Conscience of Humanity Is Being Tested in Gaza

President Erdoğan condemned the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling Israel’s attacks a policy of collective punishment and genocide, and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire

World | August 15, 2025, Friday // 18:18

Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike as Global Support for Palestinian Statehood Expands

Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

World | August 11, 2025, Monday // 11:06

Bulgaria Urges Immediate Release of Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

Bulgaria has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas under what it describes as inhumane conditions

Politics » Diplomacy | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Israel: IDF Controls 75% of Gaza, Hits 10,000 Targets, Calls 60,000 Reserves

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has endorsed a proposal for postwar security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to respond within 24 hours if Russia launched a renewed attack

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:03

Phone Talk Between Erdoğan and Putin Highlights Turkey’s Role in Peace Efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation focused on recent developments in international diplomacy and bilateral ties

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

EU Rapporteur: Serbia Under Vucic Has No Path to the Union

Tonino Picula, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia, stated that Brussels no longer harbors illusions about President Aleksandar Vucic or the nature of his administration

World » Southeast Europe | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 08:57

UK: Court Blocks Use of Essex Hotel for Asylum Seekers

A court in the United Kingdom has issued a temporary ban preventing the accommodation of asylum seekers at a hotel in Essex, following a request from the local council

World | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 12:36

India and China Agree to Resume Direct Flights and Boost Pilgrimage, Signaling New Phase in Ties

India and China agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, as a part of the discussions upon Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi's visit

World | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria