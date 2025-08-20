Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive, Mobilizes 50,000 Reservists

Israel is preparing a major offensive in Gaza City, with plans to mobilize roughly 50,000 reservists, according to military officials. The operation, named “Gideon’s Chariots B,” will involve five IDF divisions, organized into 12 brigade-level teams composed of infantry, armored, artillery, combat engineering units, and combat support. The Gaza Division’s northern and southern brigades, usually stationed along the border, will also join, bringing the total number of brigade-level teams to 14.

Preparations for the offensive are already underway. IDF units have been active in neighborhoods around Gaza City, with the Nahal Infantry Brigade and 7th Armored Brigade operating in Zeitoun, while the Givati Infantry Brigade launched operations in Kafr Jabalia in the north. In parallel, efforts are being made to establish humanitarian infrastructure in southern Gaza for the estimated one million civilians expected to be displaced from the city. Aid distribution points and additional field hospitals are planned, including the reopening of the European Hospital in Khan Younis, which had been closed following an IDF raid on a Hamas tunnel beneath it.

A security official explained that discussions with international organizations are ongoing to expand medical infrastructure in southern Gaza, with positive responses received so far. Plans include both enhancing existing facilities and opening access routes to additional medical centers. The UN and other groups are reportedly working on a plan to restart the European Hospital to provide additional medical support.

The offensive will proceed in stages, beginning with evacuation warnings for Gaza City residents. Following this, the IDF intends to encircle the city and advance into areas that have not yet been fully cleared of Hamas infrastructure. Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the operational plans last night, and they are scheduled to be presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The reserve call-up will occur in multiple waves. Around 40,000 - 50,000 reservists are expected to report for duty on September 2, with additional waves planned for November - December and February - March 2026. Many reservists currently serving will have their duty extended by 30 - 40 days, increasing the total number of active reservists to approximately 130,000 during the offensive.

The reservists include three brigades, several battalions, and many combat support personnel, including intelligence and logistics staff. Not all of them will take part directly in the Gaza City operation, as some will relieve regular troops on other fronts. The mobilization aims to ensure sufficient manpower for the multi-stage offensive while maintaining operational coverage across all fronts.