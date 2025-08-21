Bulgaria: Mother Recalls Horror as Both Safety Belts Failed in Son’s Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

Maria Daneva, mother of the 8-year-old boy from Razlog who tragically died while parasailing in Nessebar, recounted the horrifying moments of the accident in front of bTV. She described how both safety belts securing her son failed within a split second. “All we heard for a hundredth of a second was a click-click, and both belts broke. You could see threads underneath – untied, torn. It didn’t stay up at all. First one broke, then in a hundredth of a second, the second one broke, and he flew away and fell. And no one did anything down there,” she said.

Maria tried to unbuckle herself to reach her child but was unable to do so. She recalled being suspended in the air, screaming, while the boat moved in the opposite direction and she lost sight of her son. Someone eventually retrieved the boy, but she remained suspended until rescued. She stayed with the doctor on the beach, assisting as best she could until a resuscitation ambulance arrived.

The mother emphasised the lack of safety protocols and proper supervision at the attraction. “No one introduced themselves to me, no briefing was given, no documents were signed. Nothing,” she stated. She added that, according to the company’s website, the activity was considered suitable for children over three years old, which led her to believe her 8-year-old was safe to participate.

Maria shared the joyful moments before the accident, describing how her son obediently held the ropes, admired the sea, and looked forward to visiting the amusement park at Sunny Beach later. The tragic turn, however, came within seconds when the belts failed, highlighting a critical gap in the supervision and safety of parasailing equipment.

She also reflected on their frequent visits to Nessebar over the years, noting that her child had always enjoyed the attractions safely. “He was big enough, and it was supposed to be safe. My child is gone. Where is the justice? No one can give him back to me. I just want to know what happened!”

This account also brought attention to the absence of comprehensive state oversight for such water attractions, with no agency fully responsible for checking the safety of equipment like harnesses and ropes, further raising concerns about regulatory gaps.