Bulgaria: Suspect Detained in Parvomay Murder of Police Officer’s Wife

Bulgarian authorities have apprehended a suspect in the killing of a 44-year-old woman in Parvomay. The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a 21-year-old man, identified as I. Ts., is now facing pre-trial proceedings. He was arrested in Sofia on the same day the crime occurred and detained for 72 hours.

Investigators revealed that the victim’s 18-year-old son was at home during the attack and discovered his mother’s body. The boy reported the incident to the police at 4:30 a.m. Authorities said the woman had suffered a stab wound to the neck, and medical teams were dispatched immediately. Evidence was collected, and witnesses were questioned to reconstruct the crime.

The suspect, who had known the family and reportedly had a short-term relationship with the victim’s daughter earlier this year, was detained in a dormitory in Studentski Grad. According to Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva, the suspect entered the home at approximately 4:20 a.m. by jumping over the fence. The victim, along with her son, was asleep at the time. The woman reportedly woke up to a dog barking, opened the front door, and was immediately attacked, receiving a fatal knife wound to the neck. She died at the scene from blood loss.

After the attack, the suspect fled the home, jumped over the fence again, and drove to Sofia, abandoning his car on the outskirts of Parvomay. Prosecutor Hristeva noted that the likely motive for the murder is personal. The suspect had previously visited the family earlier this year and had a brief relationship with the victim’s daughter, which ended after a few months.