Bulgaria: Simulation Shows How a 200 km/h Car-Bus Collision Can Turn Fatal (VIDEO)

A dramatic experiment conducted years ago by car racer Dimitar Iliev and expert Filip Lazarov has shown what happens when a passenger car collides with a bus at speeds exceeding 200 km/h. The results were catastrophic: the car was completely crushed, about two-thirds of the bus destroyed, and the crash test dummies were obliterated. At the time of the experiment, the team had no idea that such a violent collision would one day mirror a real-life tragedy.

The experiment bears a striking resemblance to the fatal crash on the night of August 15, when 21-year-old Viktor Iliev lost control of his car and struck a bus operating on Sofia’s night line. According to estimates, the speed at impact ranged between 170 and 200 km/h.

Dimitar Iliev, reflecting on the dangers of high-speed driving, explained on BNT that kinetic energy leaves no room for error. “In every accident at very high speed, the consequences are extreme. The laws of physics are unforgiving. This is not a video game where you can restart after a crash. In reality, driving comes with immense responsibilities,” he said.

Iliev also noted that, in the recent crash, Viktor’s vehicle struck the softer portion of the bus near the windows rather than the rigid floor section. This, he explained, likely prevented even worse outcomes for passengers. He emphasized that the incident should be viewed as a criminal act rather than a mere traffic accident. “There are no spare parts for people,” Iliev said. “Cars can be repaired, but human life cannot be restored. The right to life is the highest value, and we must do everything to protect it.”

The case has also highlighted broader concerns about road safety in Bulgaria. Three days after a crackdown by the Sofia Directorate for Road Safety, authorities identified five unlicensed drivers and one person holding a fake license. Commissioner Stefan Totev, Deputy Head of Sofia’s 5th Regional Police Station, confirmed that the investigation revealed drivers operating vehicles without valid licenses, including cases of alcohol-impaired driving.

Meanwhile, the Center for Urban Mobility provided an update on the bus worker injured in the crash. The 65-year-old employee, who has been with the company for eight years and recently opted to work exclusively night shifts, sustained serious injuries and continues to receive medical treatment.