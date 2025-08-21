Trump Signals Possible US Air Role in Ukraine as Europe Prepares Ground Deployment

US President Donald Trump has signaled that Washington may provide Ukraine with air support as part of a broader peace arrangement with Russia, though he ruled out the deployment of American ground troops.

Speaking on the issue, Trump said Europeans were prepared to commit forces on the ground, while the United States could assist “especially, probably, by air.” He did not elaborate further, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that air support remains “an option and a possibility.” She reiterated that while US troops would not be sent into Ukraine, Washington was ready to aid in coordination efforts and offer other security guarantees to its European partners.

The remarks follow Trump’s recent call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after which he announced preparations for a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed that only credible security guarantees for Kyiv could serve as a deterrent against future Russian aggression. At the same time, leaders of the Coalition of the Willing agreed to initiate talks with Washington on establishing such guarantees.

According to Bloomberg, discussions are already underway on a package of commitments that could be finalized this week. Sources familiar with the talks indicated that roughly 10 countries, including the UK and France, were ready to send troops to Ukraine once the fighting ceases, in order to train Ukrainian forces away from the front lines. British and French officials are reportedly considering the scale and placement of such a deployment.

The UK confirmed that European defense officials will soon meet with US counterparts to outline “robust security guarantees” and to prepare for a reassurance force if a peace deal is reached. NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, along with defense chiefs from member states, is expected to take part in these deliberations.

Plans under discussion include several stages. The initial phase would focus on training and reinforcement of Ukrainian troops, supported by a multinational European contingent. In a later stage, the assistance could expand to intelligence-sharing, border monitoring, weapons supplies and possibly air defense systems. European governments expect that the US, even without sending troops, would continue providing intelligence and military equipment through its allies.

Trump has maintained that the presence of European NATO forces in Ukraine would not pose a “problem” for Vladimir Putin, while reiterating his opposition to any deployment of American soldiers. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the White House meeting as a breakthrough, highlighting Washington’s readiness to work on a framework of guarantees for Ukraine’s long-term security.

To take this forward, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead a working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives tasked with drafting the plan.