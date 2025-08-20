US Open Qualifiers: Bulgaria’s Tomova Dominates Spanish Opponent

Sports | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 08:54
Bulgaria’s leading tennis player Viktoriya Tomova began her campaign in the US Open qualifiers with a strong victory. She secured her place in the second round after defeating Spain’s Irene Burillo Escorihuela in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.

The match lasted just over an hour, with Tomova taking control early. Seeded fifth in the qualifying draw, she moved ahead 3-1 in the opening set, briefly allowed her opponent to level at 3-3, but from that point on she dominated completely. Tomova won the next nine games in succession, leaving no chance for a response.

With this convincing start, Tomova advanced to the second round of the qualifiers. There she will face Belgium’s Hanne Vandewinkel, currently ranked 164th in the world. To secure a place in the tournament’s main draw, the Bulgarian will need to record three wins in total during the qualifying rounds.

