Child’s death in Nessebar: Missing Safety Belt Searched by Divers, Inspected Boat, Fully Equipped Ambulance

Divers have been tasked with searching the seabed off Nessebar’s South Beach in an effort to recover the broken seat belt buckles that caused the death of an 8-year-old boy during a parasailing accident. Investigators confirmed that the fatal fall from a height of 40–50 meters was the result of a failed seat belt fastening that should have kept the child secured to the parachute. The Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office, leading the case, has ordered the underwater search to locate the buckles and determine their condition. Initial suspicions point to the use of worn or outdated safety equipment, though this will only be verified if the buckles are recovered. In parallel, a technical assessment has been assigned to establish the overall condition of the water attraction.

Attention has also turned to regulatory gaps. Current rules governing water attractions are limited in scope, requiring oversight of boats, lifesaving gear, crew qualifications, and movement corridors, but not the inspection of critical safety equipment such as belts, ropes, or fastening mechanisms. Maritime Administration representatives confirmed that their mandate does not extend to monitoring the reliability of these components, despite their role in passenger safety. The boat involved in the accident had undergone a standard inspection in mid-July, carried out by the Maritime Administration Agency in Burgas, which found compliance in terms of lifesaving equipment and operator qualifications. The agency’s director, Capt. Zhivko Petrov noted that parasailing belts are typically thick and durable, adding that such a fatal breakdown is unprecedented in his two decades of experience overseeing these attractions.

Meanwhile, questions also arose regarding the medical response. Eyewitnesses suggested that the first ambulance was not properly equipped, but the Ministry of Health rejected this claim. According to official information, the first unit dispatched to the site carried a paramedic team with full emergency equipment and immediately began resuscitation efforts, which were later continued by a second, specialized resuscitation crew arriving from Burgas. To ensure clarity, the ministry has ordered a review of the actions of the Emergency Medical Center in Burgas and the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision, focusing on coordination, timing, and effectiveness of the emergency response. Authorities have pledged to make the findings public. Separately, the Burgas police charged three individuals, the boat captain, the sailor responsible for securing the parachute, and the manager of the establishment, with causing death through negligence.