'Crossing Mountains and Seas 2025': Young Artists Unite Bulgaria and China Through Art

A Bulgarian-Chinese cultural exhibition, featuring the works of young artists and their teachers, opened this week at the Union of Bulgarian Artists in Sofia. The joint initiative includes "Crossing Mountains and Seas 2025," inspired by the intangible cultural heritage of both nations, and a companion exhibit, "Tree · Boat – Contemporary Ink Painting by Zhu Jiangpu." Together, the exhibitions showcase over 80 pieces by participants from Bulgaria and China. The opening was attended by Prof. Zahari Zahariev, Chairman of the Bulgarian "One Belt, One Road" Association, Dolores Dilova of the Union of Bulgarian Artists, representatives from the Chinese Embassy, as well as participating artists and performers from both countries.

The exhibits present a wide array of artistic expressions, blending traditional and modern approaches. Chinese contributions feature ink painting, wood carving, embroidery, lacquer painting, tie-dye, batik, installations, digital art, and virtual reality works. Bulgarian participants contributed pieces inspired by traditional textiles, felt, and contemporary interpretations reflecting local heritage. An interactive segment highlighted the exhibition, during which artist and lecturer Zhu Jiangpu demonstrated the creation of the ink painting “Nezha,” a figure from Chinese mythology symbolizing strength and courage. Following his demonstration, young artists and assistant lecturers collaborated to produce and display their own works.

Prof. Zahari Zahariev underscored the significance of the exhibition, noting its timing with the 10th anniversary of Bulgaria’s engagement with the “One Belt, One Road” initiative and the signing of the strategic partnership agreement between Bulgaria and China. The project seeks to foster mutual understanding, expand cultural collaboration, and establish an artistic dialogue grounded in mutual respect, creativity, and openness, in line with the principles of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

