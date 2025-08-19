EU Highlights Humanitarian Leadership Through New Global Campaign

The European Union has initiated a new information campaign called “Voices of Humanity,” aimed at highlighting its position as the world’s leading donor of humanitarian aid. The campaign emphasizes the core principles guiding EU responses to crises: humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. It seeks to show how these values underpin the EU’s commitment to principled, needs-based assistance that safeguards human dignity and saves lives.

With global humanitarian needs on the rise, over 300 million people are expected to require urgent aid by the end of 2025. The EU’s campaign aims to deepen public understanding of its efforts, particularly among citizens aged 20 to 40, by showcasing the people and principles driving humanitarian action. Zacharias Giakoumis, Head of Communication at the EU Humanitarian Aid Department, explained that the campaign intends to make these guiding values tangible, showing how they protect lives, enable effective aid delivery, and ensure assistance reaches those who need it most.

The “Voices of Humanity” campaign follows the experiences of three aid workers supported by the EU in Gaza, Ukraine, and a Sudanese refugee settlement in Uganda. Through documentary features, social media storytelling, and influencer collaborations, it presents a human perspective on the work carried out in challenging and often dangerous conditions. Running from August to December 2025, the campaign will reach audiences in ten EU Member States, including Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, France, Poland, Greece, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and Croatia. Its launch coincides with World Humanitarian Day on 19 August, providing a timely opportunity to raise awareness of the EU’s global humanitarian role and honour the dedication of aid workers worldwide.

Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc. press release