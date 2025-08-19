EU Highlights Humanitarian Leadership Through New Global Campaign

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 15:28
Bulgaria: EU Highlights Humanitarian Leadership Through New Global Campaign @M3 Communications Group, Inc.

The European Union has initiated a new information campaign called “Voices of Humanity,” aimed at highlighting its position as the world’s leading donor of humanitarian aid. The campaign emphasizes the core principles guiding EU responses to crises: humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. It seeks to show how these values underpin the EU’s commitment to principled, needs-based assistance that safeguards human dignity and saves lives.

With global humanitarian needs on the rise, over 300 million people are expected to require urgent aid by the end of 2025. The EU’s campaign aims to deepen public understanding of its efforts, particularly among citizens aged 20 to 40, by showcasing the people and principles driving humanitarian action. Zacharias Giakoumis, Head of Communication at the EU Humanitarian Aid Department, explained that the campaign intends to make these guiding values tangible, showing how they protect lives, enable effective aid delivery, and ensure assistance reaches those who need it most.

The “Voices of Humanity” campaign follows the experiences of three aid workers supported by the EU in Gaza, Ukraine, and a Sudanese refugee settlement in Uganda. Through documentary features, social media storytelling, and influencer collaborations, it presents a human perspective on the work carried out in challenging and often dangerous conditions. Running from August to December 2025, the campaign will reach audiences in ten EU Member States, including Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, France, Poland, Greece, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and Croatia. Its launch coincides with World Humanitarian Day on 19 August, providing a timely opportunity to raise awareness of the EU’s global humanitarian role and honour the dedication of aid workers worldwide.

Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc. press release

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Voices of Humanity, EU, European, humanitarian

Related Articles:

Trump Signals Possible US Air Role in Ukraine as Europe Prepares Ground Deployment

US President Donald Trump has signaled that Washington may provide Ukraine with air support as part of a broader peace arrangement with Russia, though he ruled out the deployment of American ground troops

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Road Fatalities in Bulgaria Remain 2.5 Times Higher than EU Average

According to a recent statement from the Road Safety Institute, the likelihood of dying in a road accident in Bulgaria remains significantly above the European Union average

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 11:45

Zelensky Pushes Trump for Security Guarantees as European Allies Watch Closely

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 18, in talks centered on potential security guarantees and the prospect of peace negotiations with Russia

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 11:01

Massive Wildfires Devastate Spain, Prompting Arrests and International Aid

Spain is battling its most severe wildfires in decades, with a third fatality confirmed and numerous arrests made in connection with the blazes

World » EU | August 15, 2025, Friday // 16:16

Six EU Nations Join Efforts to Contain Fires in Bulgaria

Six EU countries – the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Hungary, Romania, and Sweden – are assisting Bulgaria in tackling the ongoing forest fires, according to a statement from the European Commission in Brussels

Society » Environment | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 16:21

Climate Change Pushes Bulgaria into EU’s Top 5 Fire-Risk Nations

Bulgaria is now ranked among the top five EU countries most at risk from forest fires

Society » Environment | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 11:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgarian and European Officials Emphasize Unity and Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of sustaining all established channels of support for Ukraine, describing them as vital elements of security guarantees

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 16:28

Massive Wildfires Devastate Spain, Prompting Arrests and International Aid

Spain is battling its most severe wildfires in decades, with a third fatality confirmed and numerous arrests made in connection with the blazes

World » EU | August 15, 2025, Friday // 16:16

At Least 20 Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Lampedusa

At least 20 migrants have died after a boat carrying nearly 100 people capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa

World » EU | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgarian Euro Coins Unveiled: Heritage and History Highlighted

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde recently gave the public a first glimpse of Bulgaria’s euro coins through a social media post

World » EU | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:49

Romania Faces Sharp Inflation Spike, Could Reach 10% by September

Romania is currently grappling with a surge in inflation, reaching levels not seen in recent years

World » EU | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 09:08

Orban’s 'Farm' Sparks Public Outcry Amid Allegations of Lavish Construction and Exotic Animals

A political controversy has erupted in Hungary following the publication of photographs by independent MP Ákos Hadházy showing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s unfinished estate in Hatvanpuszta

World » EU | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 16:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria