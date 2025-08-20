Sunny Weather to Prevail Across Bulgaria on August 20

'Crossing Mountains and Seas 2025': Young Artists Unite Bulgaria and China Through Art
A Bulgarian-Chinese cultural exhibition, featuring the works of young artists and their teachers, opened this week at the Union of Bulgarian Artists in Sofia
On Tuesday, August 20, the weather across Bulgaria will be calm and largely sunny. Winds will ease in most regions, creating almost still conditions. Cloudiness will be variable during the day, but overall sunshine will prevail. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius, with Sofia recording around 29 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast, the forecast points to bright and mostly sunny skies, with occasional clouds in the morning hours. Winds in the early part of the day will come from the west-northwest, light to moderate in strength, but will shift to an easterly-southeasterly flow during the afternoon. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature will hold steady at about 26 degrees, while wave heights will reach 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will also be predominantly sunny, though with passing clouds throughout the day. By afternoon, brief showers are likely in parts of the Rila and Rhodope ranges, as well as in sections of the central and eastern Balkan Mountains and the Strandzha region. Winds at higher altitudes will be moderate to occasionally strong, coming from the west-northwest. The maximum expected temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and about 15 degrees at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
