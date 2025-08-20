Borissov to Yildirim: Bulgarian-Turkish Relations Turning Stability into Real Achievements

During a meeting with former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Turkey’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Mehmet Uyanık, GERB leader Boyko Borissov underlined the strategic importance of Bulgarian-Turkish relations. He noted that both countries benefit from their geographical position at the meeting point of Europe and Asia, which makes the development of road corridors, rail links, and upgraded border crossings crucial for the prosperity of the wider region.

Borissov pointed out that joint actions by the law enforcement authorities of the two states have already produced visible results in curbing illegal migration. He emphasized that cooperation has extended to areas such as training, the exchange of operational information, and the use of modern technological tools, which together have helped reduce the number of attempts to cross the Bulgarian border unlawfully. According to him, despite remaining a sensitive issue, the pressure from illegal migration has noticeably diminished.

The GERB leader stressed that the strong foundation of Bulgarian-Turkish ties lies in consistent dialogue and mutual respect. In his words, this steady relationship ensures that bilateral cooperation does not remain only at the level of declarations, but develops into tangible projects with measurable impact. He described this as a transformation of political stability into real achievements in both regional connectivity and security.