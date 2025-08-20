Borissov to Yildirim: Bulgarian-Turkish Relations Turning Stability into Real Achievements

'Crossing Mountains and Seas 2025': Young Artists Unite Bulgaria and China Through Art
A Bulgarian-Chinese cultural exhibition, featuring the works of young artists and their teachers, opened this week at the Union of Bulgarian Artists in Sofia
During a meeting with former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Turkey’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Mehmet Uyanık, GERB leader Boyko Borissov underlined the strategic importance of Bulgarian-Turkish relations. He noted that both countries benefit from their geographical position at the meeting point of Europe and Asia, which makes the development of road corridors, rail links, and upgraded border crossings crucial for the prosperity of the wider region.
Borissov pointed out that joint actions by the law enforcement authorities of the two states have already produced visible results in curbing illegal migration. He emphasized that cooperation has extended to areas such as training, the exchange of operational information, and the use of modern technological tools, which together have helped reduce the number of attempts to cross the Bulgarian border unlawfully. According to him, despite remaining a sensitive issue, the pressure from illegal migration has noticeably diminished.
The GERB leader stressed that the strong foundation of Bulgarian-Turkish ties lies in consistent dialogue and mutual respect. In his words, this steady relationship ensures that bilateral cooperation does not remain only at the level of declarations, but develops into tangible projects with measurable impact. He described this as a transformation of political stability into real achievements in both regional connectivity and security.
Russia has reportedly requested permission from Bulgarian authorities, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to establish a consulate general in Varna
The U.S. State Department has reported that Bulgaria has seen no major shifts in its human rights landscape over the past year
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgy Georgiev stated that peace must go beyond the simple absence of war, serving as the foundation for lasting stability, security, and prosperity for both Ukraine and Europe
Bulgaria has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas under what it describes as inhumane conditions
Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria following the death of Captain Marin Marinov
Russia has sharply criticized the Bulgarian Parliament’s recent declaration labeling the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink