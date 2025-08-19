Two Migrants with Broken Legs Found in House near Sofia

Sofia Faces Nine Days Without Heating in Early September Due to Major Plant Repairs
A major planned repair will leave tens of thousands of residents in Sofia without heat supply for nine days at the start of September
Two foreign nationals in serious condition were discovered during a police operation in the Sofia-region village of Dolni Bogrov. The men, aged 14 and 30, were found inside a private house and had sustained fractures to their legs. Neither of them possessed identification documents.
According to the initial findings, the injuries were most likely caused while they were attempting to cross into Bulgaria, reportedly after jumping over the border fence. Both individuals were given immediate medical assistance following their discovery.
The operation was carried out by officers from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior. During the checks, police also detained the property owner, a 35-year-old man. Authorities established that he had been sheltering the migrants for about a week prior to their discovery.
In the town of General Toshevo, Bulgaria, 67-year-old photographer Dinko Ivanov Georgiev lost his life following a violent altercation over loud noise
Bulgarian authorities have apprehended a suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old woman in Parvomay
Over a three-day police operation in Sofia, authorities identified several drivers violating traffic laws, including one person using a forged driver’s license
Romanian border police have detained a group of ten migrants who were discovered traveling without proper documents in a bus registered in Bulgaria
A tragic incident has shaken the Bulgarian town of Parvomay after the wife of a local policeman was found murdered in her home
The Sofia City Court has ordered the permanent detention of 21-year-old Viktor Iliev following a severe traffic accident in Sofia on Friday
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink