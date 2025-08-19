Two Migrants with Broken Legs Found in House near Sofia

Two foreign nationals in serious condition were discovered during a police operation in the Sofia-region village of Dolni Bogrov. The men, aged 14 and 30, were found inside a private house and had sustained fractures to their legs. Neither of them possessed identification documents.

According to the initial findings, the injuries were most likely caused while they were attempting to cross into Bulgaria, reportedly after jumping over the border fence. Both individuals were given immediate medical assistance following their discovery.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior. During the checks, police also detained the property owner, a 35-year-old man. Authorities established that he had been sheltering the migrants for about a week prior to their discovery.